Take a look at the cities with the most high-paying jobs in the U.S.

More than 1 million jobs pay more than $500,000 per year in the U.S.

That's according to a November report from ADP, which said that 1 in every 127 jobs pays more than $500,000 a year in the United States.

"I was not expecting that such high wages would be present in non-negligible numbers pretty much everywhere," author of the study Issi Romem, research fellow, ADP Research tells CNBC Make It.

That number is dependent on where you live, though. In Silicon Valley, the area with the highest concentration nationwide, around 1 in every 48 jobs pay north of $500,000. In the El Paso metro area, just about 1 in 333 jobs do so, ADP research found.

Silicon Valley was "truly in a league of its own" in regard to the concentration of high-paying jobs, Romem says. It was, of course, boosted by the tech industry: companies like Apple, Google, Cisco, and OpenAI are all headquartered in the area. The ADP report says that tech jobs tend to have higher pay due to the competition in the space and the potential for individuals to make a serious impact on a company's direction.

The Austin, Texas and New York City metros took up the second and third spots on the list, respectively. Tech is also a major boost to Austin, with Tesla and Dell headquartered in the area. New York has a sizeable tech presence and is notably the financial hub of the United States.

The 10 metros with largest share of high-paying jobs

San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, CA

Share of jobs paying over $500,000/yr: 2.08%

Austin-Round Rock, TX

Share of jobs paying over $500,000/yr: 1.16%

New York-Newark, NY-NJ-CT-PA

Share of jobs paying over $500,000/yr: 1.07%

Cape Coral-Fort Myers-Naples, FL

Share of jobs paying over $500,000/yr: 1.02%

Boston-Worcester-Providence, MA-RI-NH-CT

Share of jobs paying over $500,000/yr: 1.01%

North Port-Sarasota, FL

Share of jobs paying over $500,000/yr: 0.98%

Denver-Aurora, CO

Share of jobs paying over $500,000/yr: 0.94%

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Share of jobs paying over $500,000/yr: 0.93%

Seattle-Tacoma, WA

Share of jobs paying over $500,000/yr: 0.90%

Philadelphia-Reading-Camden, PA-NJ-DE-MD

Share of jobs paying over $500,000/yr: 0.89%

The cost of living effect

One reason that some metro areas have such a large share of high-paying jobs is due to the cost of living in said areas. This can, at times, force lower-earning residents to move to a more affordable place, therefore raising the share of higher-income jobs in the area through replacement. The ADP report singled out Silicon Valley in particular for the effect of higher housing prices.

Seven of the 10 most expensive cities to live (based on a November household spending report from bill payment service Doxo) mirror those in the top 10 of ADP's highest-earning jobs list – including the Silicon Valley cities of San Jose and San Francisco. New York is also ranked #2 on Doxo's list.

Romem says remote work helped "hollow out" the middle and upper-middle class residents in expensive places like the Bay Area, as it makes it more feasible for workers to move to a lower-cost area while maintaining the job they have. This likely skewed the results of the study, as it took away from the number of standard earners in a city and increased the relative share of high earners.

