Taiwan Semiconductor to announce $100 billion investment in U.S. chip manufacturing plants

President Donald Trump is slated to announce a $100 billion investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

The money will go toward building new chip manufacturing plants in the U.S. over the next four years.

Trump has repeatedly called out and accused Taiwan of stealing the U.S. chip manufacturing business and touted tariffs on semiconductor imports.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

TSMC, which supplies semiconductors to the likes of Nvidia and Apple for artificial intelligence use, would help support the Trump administration's efforts to make the U.S. an artificial intelligence hub. Last month, Trump announced a multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure project with Oracle, OpenAI and Softbank.

TSMC has already made strides to expand its footprint in the U.S, committing $12 billion in 2020 to build its first U.S. chip factory in Arizona. It has since raised its investment in the state to about $65 billion with a third factory and gained U.S. government support through a $6.6 billion subsidy from the U.S. Commerce Department.

