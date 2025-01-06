Suze Orman says this is ‘the best financial move' you can make right now

The New Year has many people eager to make resolutions and changes in their lives — often related to money.

And when a new year also coincides with the start of a new presidential administration, some folks may feel an even stronger inclination to take action to protect or grow their wealth after the inauguration.

But "the best financial move I think you can make right now is to not make any money moves in haste," money expert Suze Orman said in a recent LinkedIn post. "Don't make decisions out of fear, worry, or excitement about what might happen."

It can be tempting to think you have a good idea of what the stock market and economy might do over the next four years based on politics or financial headlines. But the fact is no one can predict the future. So if you're trying to get ahead financially based on speculation, you probably won't get very far.

"The bottom line is that right now, we don't know what may come out of Washington in 2025 that could impact your household's financial security," Orman wrote. "And making financial decisions based on hunches is never a good idea."

Think long-term to make major money decisions

The person sitting in the Oval Office can impact a number of factors that affect you financially. American presidents can influence tax code changes, health care reforms and consumer prices on imported goods.

But even if you're leaving the country, you're unlikely to make any financial move that can completely insulate you.

You're better off thinking of big decisions — like moving investments around, buying big-ticket items like a car or a home or switching jobs — in terms of your own personal goals, not short-term news or predictions.

January may happen to be the right time make a major financial move, but that should only be because you took your time to research and plan it that way.

Avoid ending up with regrets

Back in 2021, Robert Giametta and Christopher Luquer learned the hard way that buying a home on a financial hunch was not the best idea. They started their search in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic when mortgage rates were relatively low and home prices hadn't skyrocketed yet.

"I thought if we don't buy a house now then we probably won't be able to buy one in the future," Giametta recently told CNBC Make It. The couple bought their home in upstate New York in January 2021.

By the next summer, they'd begun to regret their purchase. They were both working remotely and felt isolated from their friends. In the end, they realized they would have rather owned a home in a livelier area like Boston or Seattle — even if it would have come with a higher price tag.

Though they regret the purchase, they did learn a valuable lesson in financial decision-making. They're currently planning to finish renovating the house and eventually sell it.

"It's not going to be pleasant, but I think if we don't take it slow on the next step, we'll end up with another regret," Giametta said.

Whether it's investing in a home or recalibrating your stock portfolio, patience and a deep understanding of all the facts — regardless of your emotions — are key.

"Take your time, stay informed, and focus on decisions grounded in facts and long-term goals," Orman wrote.

