Supreme Court rejects fast track of Trump tariff challenge by toy companies

The Supreme Court ruling gives the Trump administration more time to file its response to the challenge from two toy companies.

The two toy companies argued that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not give Trump the authority to implement his tariffs.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request to expedite a challenge to President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The ruling from the nation's high court means that the Trump administration now has the standard 30-day window to file its response to the challenge from two toy companies.

The two small family-owned companies, Learning Resources and hand2mind, argued that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not give Trump the authority to implement his tariffs on products from China.

The companies on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to expedite consideration of their challenge and bypass a federal appeals court.

