Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Supreme Court Rejects Bid to Block Covid Vaccine Mandate for NY Health Workers

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Raychel Brightman | Newsday | Getty Images
  • The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied an emergency bid to block enforcement of New York's coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers.
  • The legal challenge was filed by a group of 20 doctors and nurses who argued that the state's vaccine mandate violates the First Amendment to the Constitution because it fails to include a religious exemption.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied an emergency bid to block enforcement of New York's coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The legal challenge was filed by a group of 20 doctors and nurses who argued that the state's vaccine mandate violates the First Amendment to the Constitution because it fails to include a religious exemption.

The request for an injunction had been presented to Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who is assigned to handle cases from New York.

Money Report

investing 5 mins ago

Morgan Stanley CEO Says He Was Wrong on Return-To-Office Push: ‘Everybody's Still Finding Their Way'

politics 13 mins ago

Former Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Set to Plead Guilty in Federal Civil Rights Case for George Floyd Killing

Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito — three of the court's six-member conservative majority — said in the order that they would have granted the bid to block the mandate.

Read more of CNBC's politics coverage:

The ruling comes amid reports that some health care providers have opted not to enforce vaccine requirements for their workers, as they grapple with labor shortages that existed even before the Covid pandemic began.

In a 14-page dissent, Gorsuch said New York's mandate "falters at each step" to show that it is narrowly written to serve a compelling state interest.

Gorsuch noted that while the proposed vaccine mandate under former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo included a religious exemption, it was cut after Cuomo resigned and was replaced by current Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Gorsuch, who was nominated to the high court by former President Donald Trump, wrote disdainfully of Hochul's remarks at a Christian cultural center in Brooklyn in September, when she said unvaccinated people "aren't listening to God and what God wants."

The governor's record "practically exudes suspicion of those who hold unpopular religious beliefs," Gorsuch wrote in the dissent. "That alone is sufficient to render the mandate unconstitutional as applied to these applicants."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19politicsWhite HouseHealth & Science
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us