Supreme Court lawyer Tom Goldstein rearrested as flight risk after hiding cryptocurrency, prosecutors say

Goldstein failed to disclose two cryptocurrency wallets through which he received more than $8 million, and sent more than $6 million over the past week, Maryland federal prosecutors said.

The SCOTUSblog publisher was indicted in January on charges alleging he failed to declare millions of dollars in poker winnings and used his law firm's money to pay his gambling debts.

Leading Supreme Court lawyer Tom Goldstein was rearrested Monday after federal prosecutors told a judge he is a "serious" flight risk from his criminal tax evasion case because he failed to disclose he controls two cryptocurrency wallets through which he received more than $8 million.

Over the last five days Goldstein "sent more than $6 million of cryptocurrency" from those wallets, prosecutors wrote in a filing in Maryland federal court.

"Defendant's conduct demonstrates that he is a serious risk of flight, that he cannot abide by the conditions of release, and that he has lied to this Court and Pretrial Services," the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office said in the filing.

"A rebuttable presumption that Defendant is a danger to the community now applies, and Defendant's conditions of release should be revoked," the filing says.

The SCOTUSblog publisher Goldstein was indicted in January on federal tax evasion charges that allege he failed to declare millions of dollars in poker winnings and used his law firm's money to pay his gambling debts.

Goldstein, who has argued before the Supreme Court more than nearly any other attorney in private practice in modern times, is accused of willfully failing to pay more than $5.3 million in taxes.

