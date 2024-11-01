Super Micro's 44% plunge this week wipes out stock's gains for the year

Super Micro's sell-off continued Friday, with the stock dropping another 10%, bringing its losses for the week to 44%.

The steepest plunge came Wednesday, after the company said it had lost its second auditor in less than two years.

Super Micro, which is delayed in filing its latest annual report, says it will provide a "business update" for the most recent quarter on Tuesday, Election Day in the U.S.



Super Micro investors continued to rush the exits on Friday, pushing the stock down another 10% and bringing this week's sell-off to 44%, after the data center company lost its second auditor in less than two years.

The company's shares fell as low as $26.01, wiping out all of the gains for 2024. The stock had peaked at $118.81 in March, at which point it was up more than fourfold for the year. Earlier that month, S&P Dow Jones added the stock to the S&P 500, and Wall Street was rallying around the company's growth, driven by sales of servers packed with Nvidia's artificial intelligence processors.

Super Micro's spectacular collapse since March has wiped out roughly $55 billion in market cap and left the company at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq. On Wednesday, as the stock was in the midst of its second-worst day ever, Super Micro said it will provide a "business update" regarding its latest quarter on Tuesday, which is Election Day in the U.S.

The company's recent challenges date back to August, when Super Micro said it would not file its annual report on time with the SEC. Noted short seller Hindenburg Research then disclosed a short position in the company and wrote in a report that it identified "fresh evidence of accounting manipulation." The Wall Street Journal later reported that the Department of Justice was in the early stages of a probe into the company.

Super Micro disclosed Wednesday that Ernst & Young had resigned as its accounting firm just 17 months after taking over from Deloitte & Touche. The auditor said it was "unwilling to be associated with the financial statements prepared by management."

A Super Micro spokesperson told CNBC that the company "disagrees with E&Y's decision to resign, and we are working diligently to select new auditors." Super Micro does not expect matters raised by Ernst & Young to "result in any restatements of its quarterly financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, or for prior fiscal years," the representative said.

Analysts at Argus Research on Thursday downgraded the stock in the intermediate term to a hold, citing the Hindenburg note, reports of the Justice Department investigation and the departure of Super Micro's accounting firm, which the analysts called a "serious matter." Argus' fears go beyond accounting irregularities, with the firm suggesting that the company may be doing business with problematic entities.

"The DoJ's concerns, in our view, may be mainly about related-party transactions and about SMCI products ending up in the hands of sanctioned Russian companies," the analysts wrote.

In September, the month after announcing its filing delay, Super Micro said it had received a notification from the Nasdaq indicating that its late status meant the company wasn't in compliance with the exchange's listing rules. Super Micro said the Nasdaq's rules allowed the company 60 days to file its report or submit a plan to regain compliance. Based on that timeframe, the deadline would be mid-November.

Though Super Micro hasn't filed financials with the SEC since May, the company said in an August earnings presentation that revenue more than doubled for a third straight quarter. Analysts expect that, for the fiscal first quarter ended in September, revenue jumped more than 200% to $6.45 billion, according to LSEG. That's up from $2.1 billion a year earlier and $1.9 billion in the same fiscal quarter of 2023.

