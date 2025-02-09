Super Bowl 59 live updates: Chiefs, Eagles, Kendrick and star-studded commercials

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the commercials and biggest news from Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Super Bowl 59 is kicking off Sunday in New Orleans between the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

This year's game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and is being broadcast by Fox and streamed on its free, ad-supported streaming service, Tubi. Fox sold out of ad spots for the broadcast back in the fall, and more than 10 spots went for $8 million apiece, CNBC previously reported.

The Super Bowl — and live sports in general — still generates massive audiences for media companies. Last year's matchup, aired on Paramount's CBS and Paramount+, garnered a record audience of more than 123 million viewers, according to ratings firm Nielsen.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Follow along for all the buzzy commercials and biggest news out of Super Bowl 59.

Manning vs. Manning in the 'Kick of Destiny'

Rob Gronkowski had two chances at FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny" — now it's the Manning brothers' turn.

During the Super Bowl pregame show in New Orleans, Peyton and Eli Manning will each get a chance to kick a 25-yard field goal in what's becoming the most high-profile annual pregame betting opportunity.

According to FanDuel's official rules, if both Mannings miss their field goal, the marker is moved up five yards. If they both make it, the ball remains at the same spot and they kick again. If the brothers match each other, the third round will turn to tie-breaker rules.

Fans have until 3:00 p.m. ET to lock in their vote for which brother will be victorious. Winners will receive an equal share of the $10 million prize pool.

— Sarah Whitten

Spanish-language telecasts will be on Fox Deportes and Telemundo

Viewers looking for a Spanish-language telecast of the Super Bowl will have two options this year: Fox's cable TV network Fox Deportes and NBCUniversal's over-the-air broadcaster Telemundo.

The first time the Super Bowl aired in Spanish was in 2015 on Fox Deportes. Telemundo's first broadcast of the Super Bowl took place in 2022, and the network has seen its viewership of NFL games significantly grow since then. Last fall, the two networks announced they would each air the Super Bowl and produce separate broadcasts.

While NFL games, especially the Super Bowl, are known for their explosive ratings, the league has been pushing to expand its audience, both globally and within the U.S. A key part of that strategy is Hispanic viewership, CNBC reported last year.

— Lillian Rizzo

Fox nabs $8M ads for Super Bowl this year

Don Juan Moore | Getty Images

Advertisers once again shelled out a record amount for spots during the Super Bowl this year. Broadcaster Fox sold out of ad spots in the fall for the Super Bowl, and more than 10 of its 30-second commercials were priced at $8 million, CNBC previously reported. Advertisers that got in early spent more than $7 million, the person said.

Few live events or TV programming garner the audience that the Super Bowl does each year, ensuring advertisers are willing to pay up to have their brands in front of millions of eyeballs at once.

Last year Nielsen reported roughly 123.7 million people watched the Super Bowl. This year has potential for even more viewers with Fox offering the game on its free streaming service Tubi.

— Lillian Rizzo

Free streamer Tubi will air the Super Bowl for the first time

Pavlo Gonchar | Lightrocket | Getty Images

The Super Bowl is no stranger to streaming as broadcasters have been offering simulcasts of the game on their services in recent years. What's different this year is that the Super Bowl will be available on Tubi, the Fox-owned free, ad-supported streaming service.

Consumers without cable TV subscriptions or access to the game through traditional methods will be able to watch it for free on the Tubi app, which is available on streaming TVs, devices and phones.

Fox Deportes' Spanish-language telecast will be offered, too, and Tubi will have an exclusive pregame Red Carpet show for those looking for an alternative to the typical pregame show.

Tubi's viewership skews toward millennials, Gen Z and women, expanding potential fandom for the NFL and reach for advertisers that have shelled out big bucks.

Tubi will air the same feeds as those broadcast by Fox — commercials and all.

— Lillian Rizzo