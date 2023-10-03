Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Warby Parker, HP, Point Biopharma and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell.

Warby Parker — Warby Parker jumped about 4% after Evercore ISI upgraded the eyeglass retailer to an outperform rating, saying shares could rally more than 50% as the company's margins and revenue growth reaccelerate.

Eli Lilly, Point Biopharma — Shares of Point Biopharma popped 85% after Eli Lilly announced it would buy the cancer therapy maker for $12.50 a share in cash, or roughly $1.4 billion.

HP — Shares added 2.5% after being double-upgraded by Bank of America to buy from underperform. The bank expects improving fundamentals for the PC maker, with free cash flow hitting a bottom in 2023.

McCormick — Shares of the spice maker slipped about 3% before the bell. McCormick reported earnings of 65 cents per share, excluding items, for the recent quarter on revenue of $1.68 billion. That came roughly in line with the EPS of 65 cents and $1.7 billion in revenue expected by analysts polled by StreetAccount.

Warner Music Group — Warner added 3.5% after UBS upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. UBS said the company should be a long-term beneficiary of trends in the music industry.

Airbnb — Airbnb shares slipped 3% in the premarket after KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the short-term home-rental stock as tailwinds from the post-pandemic boom in travel demand ease.

Fiverr International — Shares gained 2.8% after Roth MKM upgraded Fiverr International to buy from neutral. The Wall Street firm is "incremental positive" on the stock, citing a freelancer survey that supports Fiverr's leading position among gig workers.

Emerson Electric — The industrial giant dipped 1% in premarket trading after UBS downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, citing the company's valuation and limited upside. The firm increased its price target, however.

— CNBC's Alex Harring, Sarah Min, Michelle Fox and Pia Singh contributed reporting.