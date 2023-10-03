Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Warby Parker, HP, Point Biopharma and more

By Samantha Subin,CNBC

Source: NYSE

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell.

Warby Parker — Warby Parker jumped about 4% after Evercore ISI upgraded the eyeglass retailer to an outperform rating, saying shares could rally more than 50% as the company's margins and revenue growth reaccelerate.

Eli Lilly, Point Biopharma — Shares of Point Biopharma popped 85% after Eli Lilly announced it would buy the cancer therapy maker for $12.50 a share in cash, or roughly $1.4 billion.

HP — Shares added 2.5% after being double-upgraded by Bank of America to buy from underperform. The bank expects improving fundamentals for the PC maker, with free cash flow hitting a bottom in 2023.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

McCormick — Shares of the spice maker slipped about 3% before the bell. McCormick reported earnings of 65 cents per share, excluding items, for the recent quarter on revenue of $1.68 billion. That came roughly in line with the EPS of 65 cents and $1.7 billion in revenue expected by analysts polled by StreetAccount.

Warner Music Group — Warner added 3.5% after UBS upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. UBS said the company should be a long-term beneficiary of trends in the music industry. 

Airbnb — Airbnb shares slipped 3% in the premarket after KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the short-term home-rental stock as tailwinds from the post-pandemic boom in travel demand ease.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

For U.S. investors seeking an edge in European soccer, the cheaper the better

news 27 mins ago

‘They just come, take a nice selfie … and leave.' Overtourism returns, but cities are fighting back

Fiverr International — Shares gained 2.8% after Roth MKM upgraded Fiverr International to buy from neutral. The Wall Street firm is "incremental positive" on the stock, citing a freelancer survey that supports Fiverr's leading position among gig workers.

Emerson Electric — The industrial giant dipped 1% in premarket trading after UBS downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, citing the company's valuation and limited upside. The firm increased its price target, however.

— CNBC's Alex Harring, Sarah Min, Michelle Fox and Pia Singh contributed reporting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us