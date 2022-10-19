Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Nasdaq and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Procter & Gamble (PG) – The consumer products giant's quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share beat estimates by 3 cents with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Results were helped by a 7% boost in organic sales, although P&G cut its full-year revenue forecast due to the impact from a stronger US dollar. P&G rose 1.7% in the premarket.

Travelers (TRV) – Travelers added 1% in premarket trading after beating top and bottom line estimates for its latest quarter. The insurance company's catastrophe losses rose from a year ago, but its results were helped by record insurance premiums.

Generac (GNRC) – The power equipment maker released preliminary third-quarter results that fell below Wall Street forecasts. Generac said residential sales were pressured during the quarter, and its largest clean-energy customer ceased operations and filed for bankruptcy. Generac tumbled 16.8% in the premarket.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) – Nasdaq gained 1.5% in premarket action after reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the third quarter. Nasdaq saw strong demand for its various investment products as investors revamped portfolios in response to market volatility.

Netflix (NFLX) – Netflix surged 12.2% in premarket trading after reporting it added 2.4 million subscribers during its latest quarter. That was more than twice the video streaming service's prediction and reversed a trend that saw it lose subscribers for the past two quarters.

Adobe (ADBE) – The software maker's stock rose 1.7% in the premarket after it reaffirmed its prior current-quarter outlook, encouraging investors who have seen other tech companies cut their forecasts as sales decline.

JB Hunt Transport (JBHT) – JB Hunt reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter, but the logistics company said it is preparing for a subdued holiday season as shipping volumes decline. JB Hunt added 2.5% in premarket action.

United Airlines (UAL) – United Airlines jumped 5.3% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results and issuing an upbeat earnings forecast for the current quarter amid a continued surge in travel demand.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Intuitive Surgical rallied 10% in off-hours trading after its quarterly earnings and revenue topped Wall Street forecasts. The medical equipment maker's results were helped by a roughly 20% jump in the number of procedures performed with its da Vinci robotic surgical devices.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) – Interactive Brokers rose 2.6% in the premarket after the company' reported a 73% jump in net interest income and a 3% rise in commission revenue fro the quarter.

ASML (ASML) – ASML reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, as the semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker managed to thrive despite an overall industry slowdown. ASML jumped 5.2% in premarket action.