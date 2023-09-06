Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Enbridge, Roku, GitLab and more

Tiffany Hagler-Geard | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Wednesday.

Roku — The streaming stock jumped 12.5% after announcing plans to lay off 10% of its staff. Roku also lifted its third-quarter revenue guidance, saying it now expects revenue to range between $835 million and $875 million, versus prior guidance of $815 million. Along with the workforce reductions, Roku said it plans to consolidate office space and review its content slate to trim expenses.

Zscaler — The cloud security company lost 1.2% after reporting better-than-expected earnings in its fiscal fourth quarter and strong current-quarter guidance. Zscaler posted adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share while analysts polled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, expected 49 cents. Revenue also topped consensus by $25 million, coming in at $455 million. Additionally, the cybersecurity company said earnings and revenue should come in ahead of what analysts anticipate in the current quarter.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Enbridge, Dominion Energy — Enbridge shares lost 7.1% during premarket trading after Dominion, which is down 1.1%, said Tuesday it would sell its three natural gas distribution companies to the pipeline operator for $9.4 billion.

ResMed — Shares added 2% after Needham upgraded the medtech device company to buy from hold. ResMed, which makes CPAP devices for sleep apnea, is down 30% in the third quarter over concerns about the potential effect of weight-loss drugs on demand for its devices.

GitLab — Shares of the technology platform jumped 6.5% in premarket trading following a strong second-quarter report postmarket Tuesday. GitLab posted adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share on $140 million in revenue, while analysts polled by LSEG anticipated a loss of 3 cents per share and revenue of $130 million. The company's current-quarter revenue outlook beat analysts' expectations.

Toast — Shares of the restaurant tech stock added 3.8% after UBS upgraded shares to buy from neutral in a Wednesday note, citing improved potential for quarterly net new additions as well as margin expansion.

Asana — The work management stock fell 5.7% despite a strong report and outlook. Asana posted an adjusted loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $162.5 million, while analysts polled by LSEG anticipated a loss of 11 cents per share on $158 million in revenue. It also raised its full-year guidance to an expected loss of 39 cents to 43 cents per share, lower than a previously expected loss of 50 cents to 55 cents per share.

Southwest Airlines — Shares of the Dallas-based carrier fell more than 4% after Southwest said August bookings were on the "lower-end" of expectations. Southwest expects third-quarter revenue per average seat mile to come in at the low end of its previous guidance, adding that fuel costs have risen.

C3.ai — The artificial intelligence software company rose 1.5% ahead of its earnings due after the close Wednesday. Analysts expect an adjusted loss of 12 cents per share on $73.8 million in revenue in the second quarter, and an adjusted loss of 4 cents per share on $78 million in revenue in the third quarter.

Novo Nordisk — Shares of the pharmaceutical giant gained 0.8% in premarket trading. The Danish company launched its Wegovy weight-loss drug in the U.K. on Monday, advancing the drug's rollout in Europe despite supply constraints.

AeroVironment — Shares of the unmanned aircraft systems maker rose 15.8% after AeroVironment beat analysts' expectations in its fiscal first quarter. AeroVironment posted adjusted earnings of $1 per share on revenue of $152 million, while analysts polled by LSEG called for earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $129 million.

— CNBC's Sam Subin, Michelle Fox Theobald and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.