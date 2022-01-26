Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Boeing, AT&T, Mattel and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Boeing (BA) – Boeing reported a loss of $7.69 per share for the fourth quarter, as it took $4.4 billion in charges relating to a variety of issues, including delivery delays for the 787 widebody jet. Analysts had expected a loss of 42 cents per share. Boeing generated positive cash flow for the quarter, the first time since the first quarter of 2019, and the stock rose 1.1% in the premarket.

AT&T (T) – AT&T gained 1% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue. AT&T beat estimates by 2 cents with an adjusted quarterly profit of 78 cents per share, helped by strong growth for its HBO Max unit.

Mattel (MAT) – Mattel surged 7.9% in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported Mattel won back the rights to produce toys based on Walt Disney's "Frozen" franchise from Hasbro (HAS). Hasbro fell 1.7%.

Corning (GLW) – Corning rallied 7.7% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. The materials science company also issued an upbeat forecast, as it sees growth in areas like optical components, life sciences and automotive.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – The consumer products company's stock fell 4.4% in the premarket after issuing weaker-than-expected revenue and earnings guidance. Kimberly-Clark did, however, report better-than-expected profit and revenue for the fourth quarter.

DraftKings (DKNG) – The sports betting company's stock jumped 6.7% in the premarket after Morgan Stanley upgraded it to "overweight" from "in-line." The firm said the U.S. sports betting and gaming market is likely to be very large with only a few winners, and that DraftKings will be one of them.

Microsoft (MSFT) – Microsoft reported a quarterly profit of $2.48 per share, 17 cents above estimates, with revenue also beating Wall Street forecasts. Microsoft also gave an upbeat forecast for the current quarter, as cloud services revenue continued to post strong growth. Microsoft rallied 3.8% in premarket trading.

Texas Instruments (TXN) – Texas Instruments earned $2.27 per share for its latest quarter, compared with a consensus estimate of $1.94, and revenue above estimates. The chipmaker also issued an outlook that exceeded analyst forecasts amid continued strong demand for semiconductors. Shares jumped 4.3% in premarket action.

F5 (FFIV) – F5 slumped 13% in premarket trading after the cloud security company's current quarter guidance fell below analyst forecasts. It also cut its full-year outlook, due in part to the impact of supply chain issues.

Navient (NAVI) – Navient tumbled 11.7% in the premarket after the student loan servicing company reported a quarterly loss amid higher expenses and falling revenue.

JinkoSolar (JKS) – Jinko Solar shares surged 15% in premarket trading after the solar company's shares more than doubled during their first day of trading in Shanghai and reached a premium of about 800% over the U.S.-listed shares.