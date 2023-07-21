Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: American Express, AutoNation, CSX and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell.

American Express — American Express slid 3% after posting smaller-than-expected revenue for the previous quarter, even as earnings per share beat expectations. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $2.89 per share on revenue of $15.05 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected per-share earnings of $2.81 on revenue of $15.48 billion.

AutoNation — Shares slid 3% even after AutoNation reported second-quarter results that beat expectations. The company beat on the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted earnings of $6.29 per share on revenue of $6.89 billion. Analysts expected per-share earnings of $5.91 on revenues of $6.78 billion.

Sunnova Energy — The solar company shed 2% after being downgraded by BMO to market perform from outperform. BMO cited the challenging macro backdrop for residential solar and said Sunnova's debt issuances could weigh on the stock.

CSX — CSX fell 4% after the transportation company missed revenue expectations in its second quarter. CSX reported revenue of $3.7 billion, lower than the $3.74 billion consensus estimate from Refinitiv. Earnings per share came in line with consensus at 49 cents.

Capital One Financial — The financial stock rose slightly after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter. Capital One reported adjusted earnings of $3.52 per share, beating a Refinitiv estimate of $3.23 per share. However, its revenue missed expectations. Total deposits also decreased 2% at the end of the second quarter.

PPG Industries — PPG Industries declined 2% even after reporting strong second-quarter results. The supplier of paints, coatings and other materials posted adjusted earnings of $2.25 on revenue of $4.87 billion. Analysts polled by StreetAccount expected earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $4.84 billion. The company also raised its current-quarter and full-year earnings guidance.

Intuitive Surgical — Intuitive Surgical fell 4% after the health-care firm reported weaker-than-expected systems revenue in its second quarter. Intuitive posted systems revenue of $392.7 million, lower than the $415.9 million StreetAccount consensus estimate. Otherwise, the company beat analysts' expectations. It posted adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share on $1.76 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv forecast earnings of $1.33 per share on $1.74 billion in revenue.

Knight-Swift Transportation — The transportation stock dropped more than 2% after Knight-Swift reported lower-than-expected earnings in its second quarter and issued weak guidance. Knight-Swift reported adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share and $1.55 billion in revenue. Analysts were expecting 55 cents in earnings per share and a quarterly revenue of $1.60 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company said soft demand and a modest rise in driver turnover hurt the firm.

Scholastic — Scholastic rose 6% after beating earnings-per-share expectations and sharing it will raise its share repurchase amount by $100 million. The publisher posted $2.26 earned per share, higher than the forecast of $1.70, according to one analyst surveyed by StreetAccount. Meanwhile, revenue came in at $428.3 million, lower than the $541.8 million expected.

— CNBC's Michelle Fox and Yun Li contributed reporting.