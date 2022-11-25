Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Activision Blizzard, Tesla, Manchester United and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) – Activision Blizzard slid 3.3% in premarket trading after Politico reported the Federal Trade Commission is likely to sue to block Microsoft's $69 billion purchase of the videogame publisher.

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla said its Full Self Driving Beta software is now available to everyone in North America. The announcement comes as Tesla still awaits regulatory approval for cars to be driven without human control. Tesla rose 2% in premarket trading.

Manchester United (MANU) – The soccer team's shares rallied another 10.8% in premarket action, following reports earlier in the week that it was considering strategic options, including a possible sale. Manchester United Shares jumped 14.7% Tuesday and rocketed 25.8% on Wednesday.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) – The housewares retailer is struggling to keep its stores stocked, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The paper cites analytics company DataWeave numbers showing more than 40% of the retailer's products were out of stock in October. Nonetheless, the stock rose 1% in the premarket.

Deutsche Bank (DB) – The German bank's U.S.-traded shares added 2.4% in the premarket, following a report by RBC Capital that said Deutsche Bank's restructuring progress has been overlooked by investors.

Coupa Software (COUP) – The business software provider's stock jumped another 2.7% in the premarket, on top of its 28.9% Wednesday surge, following a Bloomberg report that private equity firm Vista Equity Partners was considering a buyout of Coupa.