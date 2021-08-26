Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Salesforce, Dollar Tree, Coty and More

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Here are the stocks making headlines in midday trading.

Salesforce – Salesforce shares rose 4.7% after the enterprise software maker reported fiscal second-quarter earnings and forward guidance that exceeded analysts' expectations. Revenue rose 23% year-over-year in the quarter, the same growth as the prior quarter.

Dollar Tree – Shares of the discount retailer dropped over 10% after it reported a mixed quarter. Dollar Tree recorded earnings of $1.23 per share, which beat analysts' estimates of $1.00. It reported revenue of $6.34 billion, which missed estimates of $6.45 billion.

Dollar General – Shares of Dollar General fell about 4% despite the discount retailer beating estimates on both top and bottom lines. Dollar General reported earnings of $2.69 per share on revenue of $8.65 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $2.59 per share on revenue of $8.61 billion, according to Refinitiv. However, Dollar General issued lower-than-expected earnings guidance for the full year.

Autodesk – The software stock slid more than 8% following its second-quarter earnings report. Autodesk beat estimates for earnings per share, but revenue was in line with expectations and its third-quarter outlook showed only small increases for both metrics.

Williams-Sonoma – Shares of the retailer rose 10% after reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue. Williams-Sonoma earned $3.24 per share, topping estimates of $2.61 per share, according to Refinitiv. The company made $1.95 billion in revenue last quarter, higher than the forecast $1.81 billion.

Abercrombie & Fitch – Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch sunk 12% after the apparel retailer missed quarterly revenue expectations. The company reported revenue of $865 million, while analysts expected $879 million, according to Refinitiv. Abercrombie & Fitch topped earnings expectations by 93 cents per share with a profit of $1.70 per share.

Zoom Video – Shares of the video conferencing company rose 1.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight. The firm said in a note to clients that the market was too concerned about Zoom's growth prospects with workers returning to the office.

Coty – Shares of the cosmetics company rose more than 16% after Coty reported better-than-expected sales for its fiscal fourth quarter. The company also said it expects positive sales growth in the year ahead.

J.M. Smucker – The food products stock fell more than 3% despite J.M. Smucker beating estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported adjusted earnings per share for $1.90 on $1.86 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.86 per share on $1.8 billion in revenue.

Pure Storage – The information technology stock soared over 14% after Pure Storage reported top and bottom line beats for its fiscal second quarter. Revenue was up 23% year over year, with subscription revenue growing by 31%.

-CNBC's Hannah Miao, Maggie Fitzgerald and Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report.

