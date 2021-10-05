Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Netflix, Nike, Southwest Gas, Charles Schwab and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet - Shares of major technology companies led Tuesday's market rebound. Facebook shares rose 2% following a 5% slide on Monday due to a whistleblower's claims and a site outage. Amazon rose nearly 1%, while Apple advanced more than 1%. Alphabet added over 1.8%.

Southwest Gas Holdings — The energy company jumped 6.5% after activist investor Carl Icahn, who has a significant stake in it, wrote a letter to the company pushing it to drop a potential acquisition of Dominion Energy's Questar Pipeline and focus on improving its stock's performance, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Marathon Oil — Shares of the exploration and production company advanced more than 3.5% on the heels of climbing oil and natural gas prices. Occidental and Devon Energy also gained 3%, while Halliburton and Hess added more than 1%. EOG Resources increased slightly. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, broke above $79 per barrel on Tuesday for the first time since November 2014.

PepsiCo — Shares of PepsiCo gained nearly 1% after the food and beverage corporation reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings despite higher supply chain costs. Pepsi Co reported earnings of $1.79 per share on revenue of $20.19 billion. Analysts projected earnings of $1.73 per share on revenue of $19.39 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company also raised its full-year forecast.

Nike, Under Armour — The athletic retail stocks each added about 1.5% after Wedbush began coverage of both with an outperform rating. The bank called the companies "long-term structural winners." They're both poised to benefit in the long term, though the firm expects they'll be affected by some short-term volatility.

Netflix — Shares of Netflix gained more than 5% after Cowen reiterated its outperform rating on the streaming giant. The firm's recurring U.S. survey found Netflix continues to lead in content among other services.

DocuSign — Shares of the e-signature company jumped almost 4% after Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives named the stock one of his team's top tech stocks to buy with the sector's multi-year rally being far from over.

Charles Schwab — The brokerage firm saw its stock rise 3.6% after Atlantic Equities initiated coverage of it as overweight, calling it inexpensive and highlighting the recent "shift to focus on asset-gathering," which creates "far more sustainable and compounding revenue streams."

Bank stocks — Bank stocks climbed higher as the 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.5%. Goldman Sachs gained nearly 3%, while Bank of America and Wells Fargo added more than 2%. Banks tend to benefit from rising interest rates because they allow for higher margins and profits.

 — CNBC's Hannah Miao, Yun Li and Pippa Stevens contributed reporting

