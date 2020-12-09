Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Lowe's, Roku, United Natural Foods, FireEye & More

Here are the stocks making major moves in midday trading on Wednesday.

Lowe's — Shares of the home improvement stock jumped more than 5% after Lowe's said it expects sales to grow by about 22% this year as its turnaround efforts gain momentum.

Roku — The streaming platform rallied nearly 7% to an all-time high after top media analyst Laura Martin came out with her annual pair trade for 2021: buy Roku and sell Netflix. Martin of Needham said Netflix's momentum will slow and Roku's growth will accelerate.

United Natural Foods — The grocery stock sank 15% on the heels of a disappointing quarterly reported. United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents on $6.67 billion in revenue for its fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for 74 cents in earnings per share and $6.81 billion in revenue. Net sales were up year over year, however.

FireEye – Shares of the cybersecurity company plunged more than 11% after FireEye said its systems were breached by hackers in a highly sophisticated attack by a foreign government.

GameStop — The company reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss, sending the stock down more than 17%. The video-game retailer lost $61.8 million in adjusted EBITDA, while analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of $33 million. Revenue was also weaker-than-expected at $1 billion.

Nielsen Holdings — Shares popped more than 7% after the ratings company unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at accelerating growth. "We have redesigned our products, our business platform, and our operating model, positioning Nielsen to better deliver the solutions our clients need in the rapidly changing global media ecosystem," CEO David Kenny said in a release.

AT&T — Shares of the telecommunications company rose 2.2% after Dow Jones reported that AT&T had fielded offers for DirecTV that topped $15 billion, including debt.

Zoom Video — The popular work-from-home stock slid 2.6% after JPMorgan downgraded Zoom Video to neutral from overweight. The firm said in a note that the stock price "fully reflects" the upside for the stock.

Chewy — Shares of the pet deliver company popped 2% after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Chewy reported a loss of 8 cents per share, while analysts had expected a loss of 13 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $1.78 billion, topping estimates of $1.724 billion. Net sales rose 45% year-over-year.

Disney — Shares of the media giant gained about 1% after an upgrade from Wells Fargo and an initiation at overweight from KeyBanc. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight, saying the company's global streaming subscribers could nearly triple over the next five years.

— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald, Fred Imbert and Michael Bloom contributed to this story.