Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Novavax, GoodRx, Allbirds and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Novavax (NVAX) – The drugmaker's stock plummeted 32.3% in the premarket after posting an unexpected quarterly loss and cutting its full-year revenue guidance in half. Novavax said it did not expect any further U.S. sales of its Covid-19 vaccine this year amid soft demand and a supply glut.

GoodRx (GDRX) – GoodRx soared 39.6% in premarket trading after the provider of prescription drug comparison software reported better-than-expected quarterly results, and also said an issue with a major grocery chain had been resolved.

Allbirds (BIRD) – The sneaker maker's shares dived 11.8% in the premarket after it cut its full-year forecast, with the company saying external headwinds could pressure consumer spending in the back half of 2022.

Micron Technology (MU) – The chip maker said it expected negative free cash flow for the current quarter, as well as declines in revenue and profit margins. Chip shipments are falling due to weakening demand from PC and video game companies. Micron lost 3.7% in premarket action.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) – Take-Two fell 3.4% in the premarket after the video game publisher issued a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast. Take-Two is the latest company to see its results impacted by a general slowdown in gaming following a pandemic-era boom.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) – The energy producer's stock added 2.3% in the premarket following news that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) had increased its stake in Occidental to more than 20%. That means that Berkshire can record part of Occidental's profits as its own.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) – The jewelry retailer announced a deal to buy online jewelry seller Blue Nile for $360 million in cash. Signet shares added 2% in the premarket.

Upstart (UPST) – Upstart stock tumbled 12.2% in premarket trading after the cloud-based lending platform company missed Wall Street's estimates on both the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter. It also issued a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast, saying that banking partners have turned more cautious due to the uncertain economy.

CarGurus (CARG), Vroom (VRM) – Both online used car sellers saw their stocks plunge in premarket action after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly results. CarGurus sank 14.9% while Vroom slid 11.4%.

SoFi (SOFI) – The online financial services company's stock fell 3.4% in premarket trading after Japan's SoftBank said it would some or all of its 9% stake in SoFi.