Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Harley-Davidson, Spotify, Trivago and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Harley-Davidson (HOG) – The motorcycle maker's shares soared 9.4% in the premarket after the U.S. and the European Union ended a dispute involving steel and aluminum tariffs. Harley could have paid European tariffs of 56% if the dispute had not been resolved.

Spotify (SPOT) – The music streaming service's stock rose 2.1% in premarket trading after it was named a "top pick" at Morgan Stanley, on the prospects for accelerating growth in its Premium service and expanding profit margins.

Trivago (TRVG) – The travel services company saw its stock jump 4.2% in the premarket after it reported an unexpected profit and better-than-expected revenue for its latest quarter. Trivago cited improving travel trends as pandemic restrictions ease and vaccinations increase.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) – The movie theater operator's stock rallied 2.6% in premarket action after AMC said its theater admissions revenue in October was the highest in any month since February 2020.

Barclays (BCS) – Barclays CEO Jes Staley will step down following an investigation into his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein by British regulators. Staley plans to contest the investigation's findings, and has said in the past that he regrets any association with Epstein. Barclays fell 1.5% in premarket trading.

Deere (DE) – Deere reached a tentative contract agreement with striking workers, with a vote on the six-year pact set for Tuesday. The deal will give workers higher raises and bonuses and would end Deere's first strike in 35 years. Deere shares gained 1.8% in premarket trading.

Crowdstrike (CRWD) – The cloud computing company's stock fell 2.3% in the premarket after it was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at BTIG. The firm points to increasing competition as well as the prospects for slowing growth.

GameStop (GME) – GameStop Chief Operating Officer Jenna Owens is leaving the videogame retailer after just seven months. GameStop did not give a reason for the departure of Owens, who had been a top executive at Amazon and Google before joining GameStop.

Roblox (RBLX) – Roblox is back online after the online gaming site suffered an outage that lasted from Thursday night through Sunday afternoon. The company did not give a specific cause of the outage but told The Wall Street Journal that there was no evidence of an external intrusion. Roblox shares rose 1% in premarket action.

Moderna (MRNA) – Moderna said the Food and Drug Administration had delayed a decision on the use of its Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 17, while the agency studies whether the shot increases the chance of myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle. The drugmaker said a final decision from the FDA would likely not come until January. The stock lost 3.1% in the premarket.

Xpeng (XPEV) – Xpeng shares jumped 3.7% in premarket trading after the Chinese electric vehicle maker said it delivered 10,138 cars in October, an increase of 233% over a year ago.