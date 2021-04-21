Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Kinder Morgan, Chipotle, Whirlpool & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:

Kinder Morgan — Shares of the energy infrastructure company gained 3.5% after the company first-quarter earnings that topped analyst expectations. The company posted earnings per share of 60 cents with an adjusted EBITDA of $2.81 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted earnings per share of 24 cents with an adjusted EBITDA of $1.76 billion. Kinder Morgan also raised its quarterly dividend to 27 cents per share.

Las Vegas Sands — Las Vegas Sands shares slipped 1% after the casino operator reported first-quarter revenue that fell short of analyst expectations. The company reported revenue of $1.20 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected revenue of $1.37 billion. The company also posted a loss of 25 cents per share, but it was unclear if that was comparable to an expected loss of 26 cents per share.

Teradata — Shares of the cloud software company surged 33.7% after Teradata released preliminary first-quarter results. Teradata expects earnings per share to range between 67 cents and 69 cents. That's up from a previous guidance of 38 cents per share to 40 cents per share. It's also above a FactSet estimate of 39 cents per share.

Sleep Number – Sleep Number shares fell 6.8% after the bedding accessory manufacturer reported mixed first-quarter results. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $2.51, topping a Refinitiv forecast of $1.83 per share. However, the company's revenue of $568 million fell short of the $580 million expected.

Netgear – Shares of the computer network company slid 2.5% on the back of disappointing revenue guidance for its second quarter. Netgear expects second-quarter sales to range between $305 million to $320 million. Analysts polled by FactSet expected revenue guidance of $325.6 million.

Qualtrics — The cloud-based experience management company's shares rose 7.3% on the back of better-than-expected first-quarter results. Qualtrics logged earnings per share of 1 cent on revenue of $238.6 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted a loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of $227.4 million.

Chipotle Mexican Grill — Chipotle shares rose slightly after the company released its first-quarter results. Chipotle posted earnings per share of $5.36 on revenue of $1.74 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $4.89. Chipotle's reported revenue matched analysts expectations. The company also said digital sales overtook in-person sales this quarter.

Whirlpool — The home appliance company's shares climbed 2% after Whirlpool reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Whirlpool earned $7.20 per share on revenue of $5.36 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $5.41 on revenue of $4.85 billion.