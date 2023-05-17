Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Take-Two Interactive, Cisco Systems and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software — Shares jumped 8.1% Wednesday during after hours trading. The video game company reported $1.39 billion in adjusted revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter, topping analysts' estimates of $1.34 billion, according to Refinitiv. Meanwhile, the company's estimates for bookings in the first-quarter and full-year missed Wall Street's expectations.

Boot Barn Holdings — Shares of the cowboy boot company tumbled almost 16% after revenue fell short of analysts' expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter. Boot Barn reported earnings of $1.51 per share, excluding items on revenue of $425.7 million. Meanwhile, analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of $1.44 per share and $441.2 million in revenue. The boot retailer's full-year guidance also fell below analysts' estimates.

Synopsys — The software company's stock gained 1.9% Wednesday evening. Synopsys' fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue came above Wall Street's expectations, according to FactSet. The company reported $1.4 billion in revenue, while analysts had estimated $1.38 billion. Synopsys also reported an earnings beat of $2.54 per share, excluding items, topping analysts' estimates of $2.48 per share. Synopsys also raised its full-year guidance for earnings and revenue growth.

Cisco Systems — Shares dipped nearly 4% despite the company reporting an earnings and revenue beat for the fiscal third quarter. Cisco posted adjusted earnings of $1 per share and $14.57 billion in revenue. Analysts had estimated 97 cents earnings per share and $14.39 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.