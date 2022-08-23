Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters & More

By Yun Li, CNBC

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

Nordstrom — Shares of the department store tumbled more than 12% in extended trading after the company slashed its financial forecast for the full year. Nordstrom said it faces a glut of inventory that it must discount to move off shelves. The company did report fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales ahead of analysts' estimates.

Urban Outfitters — The clothing retailer saw its shares fall about 3% in after-hours trading after an earnings miss. Urban Outfitters posted a quarterly earnings of 64 cents, missing the 68 cents analysts were looking for, according to Refinitiv. Its revenue came in at $1.18 billion, matching expectations.

La-Z-Boy — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped as much as 9% in extended trading after its quarterly earnings and sales beat estimates. La-Z-Boy said its retail segment sales rose 30% to $236 million, marking an all-time quarterly record.

