Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Netflix — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.

Intuitive Surgical — The medical equipment maker jumped 11% after the company reported quarterly earnings and revenue that came in slightly higher than expected, according to FactSet. It also reported growth in its da Vinci procedures of about 20% compared with the third quarter of 2021.

United Airlines — The airline saw its shares move higher by more than 6% after-hours following its quarterly results. Unit revenues came in 25% higher than 2019 levels. The company forecast another profit for the end of 2022 and said travel demand is growing even with higher airfares.

Interactive Brokers — Shares of Interactive Brokers added 3% after the electronic broker reported adjusted earnings for the third quarter of $1.08 per share, compared to FactSet's estimates of 96 cents per share. Adjusted revenue came in at $847 million, while FactSet estimates put it at $797.6 million.

J.B. Hunt Transport — Shares of the transportation and logistics company gained more than 2% in extended trading following its quarterly earnings report. Earnings beat expectations by 12 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue was also higher than expected.

Adobe — Shares of the software company rose 3.2% after Adobe issued financial targets for 2023 and maintained its fourth-quarter outlook at a financial analyst meeting.