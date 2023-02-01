Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Meta, Align Technology, E.L.F. Beauty and More

By Alex Harring,CNBC

Rafael Henrique | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading.

Meta — The Facebook parent jumped 17% after the company announced a $40 billion stock buyback when reporting quarterly results. Meta beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, according to Refinitiv. Meta also said it lost $13.7 billion in 2022 in the business unit responsible for the metaverse. Google parent Alphabet added 3.7%, while Amazon gained 2%.

Align Technology — Shares of the orthodontics company gained 14% after the company beat analysts' estimates in its latest quarter. Align posted quarterly earnings of $1.73 per share on revenue of $902 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv anticipated per-share earnings of $1.56 and revenue of $893 million. The company also announced it will repurchase up to $1 billion of its common stock over the next three years.

Hologic — The medical product maker gained 1.7% after reporting first-quarter earnings per share above expectations and previous guidance, according to FactSet. Hologic also said its revenue was in line with expectations for the quarter.

e.l.f. Beauty – The cosmetics company's shares leapt 11% after e.l.f. Beauty exceeded analysts' estimates in its fiscal third quarter. The company posted adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share on revenue of $146.5 million. Analysts called for per-share earnings of 23 cents on revenue of $121.8 million, according to Refinitiv. The company also raised its full-year outlook.

C.H. Robinson — The freight stock dropped 4% after C.H. Robinson missed expectations from analysts polled by Refinitiv for the fourth quarter. The company posted $1.03 earnings per share on $5.07 in revenue. That compares with analysts' estimates of $1.38 in per-share earnings on $5.68 billion in revenue.

Snap — Shares of the social media company added 1.2%, making up some ground after a selloff during the day on the back of a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings report.

— CNBC's Darla Mercado contributed reporting

