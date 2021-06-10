Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Chewy, Dave & Busters, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and More

By Hannah Miao, CNBC

Michael Nagle | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

Chewy — Shares of Chewy fell about 2% after hours despite the company's first-quarter financial results beating Wall Street's estimates. The pet-product retailer reported first-quarter earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $2.14 billion. Analysts were looking for a loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of $2.13 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dave & Buster's — Dave & Buster's shares jumped 5% in extended trading after the restaurant and entertainment company reported first-quarter earnings topping analysts' expectations. Dave & Buster's saw quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share, while analysts projected a loss of 16 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. The company's first-quarter revenue also beat the Street's projections.

Money Report

Technology 1 hour ago

Tesla Set to Begin Deliveries of Its New Model S Plaid

Technology 2 hours ago

As Covid Deepens Inequality, Questions Rise on Whether Technology Can Narrow the Gap

Vertex Pharmaceuticals — Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals tumbled 13% in after-hour trading after the company announced it would end its development of VX-864, a liver-disease drug. Vertex said in a press release that "the magnitude of treatment effect observed in this study is unlikely to translate into substantial clinical benefit."

AMC Entertainment — Shares of AMC Entertainment dropped 1% in extended trading after retail favorites hit a wall during the regular session. The stock saw a massive rally recently, but is down more than 10% this week. Still, AMC shares are 1,919% higher in 2021.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsfinanceAMCAMC Entertainment Holdings IncEarnings
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us