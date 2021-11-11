Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Blink Charging, Lordstown Motors and More

Check out the stocks making headlines in extended trading on Thursday.

Blink Charging - The electric vehicle charging stock rose 5% after Blink announced that its revenue grew faster than expected in the third quarter. The company reported $6.4 million in revenue, well ahead of the $4.7 million expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Losses were wider than expected, however.

Lordstown Motors - Shares of the auto startup were down 7% in extended trading after the company reported another quarter with no revenue. Lordstown said it plans to produce and deliver its Endurance truck in the third quarter of 2022. The company's loss-per-share was smaller-than-expected in its most recent quarter, according to Refinitiv.

WM Technology - The software stock tied to the cannabis industry fell 12% after third-quarter results missed expectations on the top and bottom lines for the third quarter, according to StreetAccount. WM Technology's fourth-quarter guidance also came in under expectations.

Luminar - Shares of the lidar sensor company fell 1% after Luminar's third-quarter revenue came in short of expectations. The company reported $8 million in revenue, below the $8.9 million expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.