Stock Futures Rise After Wall Street Suffers First Decline in Three Sessions

Stock futures were higher Monday evening after ending the day lower, snapping a two-day advance that started when a better-than-expected inflation report stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon ease up on raising interest rates.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60 points, or 0.18%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.23% and 0.31%, respectively. Taiwan Semiconductor, Louisiana Pacific and Paramount jumped after regulatory filings showed that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had bought new positions in the first two, and raised its stake in the last.

Investors also watched for filings to see what major investors Michael Burry, Bill Ackman, David Tepper and others bought or sold through the third quarter.

Stocks whiplashed during the day Monday on comments from Federal Reserve leaders Lael Brainard and Chris Waller about rate hikes going forward. While Brainard said the central bank could ease off rate increases, Waller said the market was overly optimistic and should brace for higher rates.

"After last week's CPI undershoot prompted a huge equity rally & reversal in the Dollar, the critical topic for markets this week will be the Fed's reaction," wrote Huw Roberts, head of analytics at Quant Insight, in a Monday note.

He added that the degree to which speakers this week push back or endorse the market's recent moves "will be critical."

Stocks slipped later on a report that Amazon will lay off about 10,000 employees, potentially starting this week.

Markets will get more inflation information on Tuesday when the producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, is released. Investors will also study comments from Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr.

Earnings season continues this week with retail reports on deck. Walmart and Home Depot release results Wednesday while Target, Lowe's, Bath and Body Works, Macy's, Kohl's and Foot Locker report later in the week.

Two major retailers will report earnings Tuesday morning, giving investors more insight into their quarters and how consumers are faring with high inflation and the threat of economic weakness.

Walmart and Home Depot will both release results early Tuesday. Analysts expect Walmart to report earnings per share of $1.32 on revenue of $147.75 billion, according to Refinitiv. Estimates for Home Depot are for earnings per share of $4.12 on $37.96 billion in revenue.

Later in the week, Target, Lowe's, Macy's, Kohl's and Gap will also report their latest results.

—Carmen Reinicke

SPAC to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group jumped nearly 11% Monday

Shares of the blank-check company that said it planned to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group, former President Donald Trump's social media company, jumped 11% Monday ahead of an announcement from the former president scheduled for Tuesday.

The Digital World Acquisition special acquisition company, or SPAC, is now up more than 66% month to date.

The SPAC announced in October 2021 that it would merge with Trump Media and Technology Group, former President Donald Trump's social media company, but has so far failed to win the support needed. Another shareholder vote is scheduled for later in November.

In addition, the company is attempting to extend its deadline to complete the acquisition of Trump Media to Sep 8, 2023. The SPAC is still down more than 46% year to date.

—Carmen Reinicke, Gina Francolla

Stock futures rose Monday evening, making back some losses from the daily trading session that snapped a two-day winning streak that began after last week's better than expected inflation report.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 72 points, or 0.18%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.25% and 0.33%, respectively.

—Carmen Reinicke