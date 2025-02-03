Stock futures jump after Trump pauses Canada tariffs: Live updates

Stock futures rose Monday night after U.S. President Donald Trump paused planned tariffs on goods from Canada, just hours after a reprieve was also announced on planned tariffs against Mexico.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 180 points, or 0.4%, higher. S&P 500 futures added 0.6%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.8%.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in a post on social media site X shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday that Trump agreed to halt the implementation of tariffs against Canada for at least 30 days, bringing bullish sentiment back into the market.

A flurry of recent announcements around Trump's long-awaited tariff plans have put investors on edge.

Stocks are coming off of a volatile trading session, in which the major averages made a striking turnaround after an initial global sell-off. At its session low on Monday, the 30-stock Dow fell more than 600 points, or nearly 1.5%, after Trump signed an order over the weekend to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, plus a 10% levy on China. Investor sentiment turned around on Monday afternoon, however, after Trump said his duty on Mexican goods would be would be paused for one month.

Ultimately, the major averages ended Monday well off their lows of the day, but they still booked losses. The Dow slipped 0.28%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.76%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.2%.

"We are in a bull market fueled by a strong U.S. consumer and rising corporate profitability. Until something cracks with this narrative, I believe dips are buyable," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird. "Investors should prepare for more market volatility related to trade uncertainty, but we think the overall backdrop for investors remains quite solid."

Mayfield said he thinks that China tariffs will likely remain in place as they did during the first Trump administration, but this time around, the White House views "trade as a means to exert non-trade concessions."

Elsewhere, a huge earnings week awaits investors. Alphabet, Merck and PepsiCo are on the docket for Tuesday. Amazon and Eli Lilly are among the names that will report later this week.

On the economic front, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for December is due on Tuesday, as well as durable orders. The main event this week will be Friday's January nonfarm payrolls report, which will add further clarity to the employment picture.

Palantir, Kyndryl and NXP among companies moving in evening trading

Check out the companies making headlines after market close.

Palantir Technologies — Shares of the defense tech company surged 21% after Palantir exceeded estimates on the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter, and gave better-than-expected guidance for the full year. The company reported adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share while analysts polled by LSEG forecast 11 cents a share. Revenue came out at $828 million for the period, while analysts called for $776 million. Palantir's chief executive Alex Karp said much of the company's growth is due to its use of artificial intelligence.

Kyndryl Holdings — The IT infrastructure company slipped nearly 2% after fiscal third-quarter revenues came in shy of Wall Street's expectations. Kyndryl reported $3.74 billion in revenue for the period, while analysts polled by LSEG sought $3.81 billion.

For the full list, read here.

— Pia Singh

