Stock futures inch up as all eyes are on key inflation reading: Live updates

Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading Monday as investors await a key inflation report that could inform the path of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 30 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures inched up 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained about 0.4%.

All eyes are on the February reading of the consumer price index, which is set to be released Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast a monthly gain of 0.4% and a 3.1% increase on headline.

The uptick in January's CPI figure rattled the markets and prompted Fed officials to shift their rhetoric afterward to a more cautious tone about easing policy. The current market pricing indicates that the Fed won't cut interest rates at its meeting on March 19-20 or the one on April 30 to May 1.

"The CPI index likely ran hot in February on higher gasoline prices, but core inflation likely slowed further as car prices fell and rent increases moderated," said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank.

The technology-led market rally has lost momentum as of late as some of the biggest winners this year continued to retreat. Nvidia lost another 2% Monday, after dropping more than 5% Friday, its largest one-day decline since May 2023.

Some of the other members of the "Magnificent Seven" also pulled back recently. Apple shares have lost 8.5% in the past month, while Alphabet has slid 7.6%. Microsoft has retreated nearly 4% during the same period and Tesla has fallen 8.2%.

"As the market broadens beyond mega-cap tech names, investors can expect to see more consolidation and fairly modest returns in the high-level market-based indexes," said Mark Hackett, Nationwide's chief of investment research.

Jamie Dimon sees 'a little bit of a bubble'

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon believes there's "a little bit of a bubble" forming in the stock market, according to Reuters. Dimon reportedly made the comments at the Australian Financial Review business summit.

He added that the Federal Reserve should wait past June before cutting interest rates.

"You can always cut it quickly and dramatically. Their credibility is a little bit at stake here. I would even wait past June and let it all sort it out," Dimon said.

— Yun Li

JPMorgan's Kolanovic says stay defensive

One of Wall Street's top stock strategists, Marko Kolanovic of JPMorgan, is advising clients to stay defensive in the stock market as the rally showed signs of stalling.

"Markets are priced for perfection as valuations are rich, and extreme crowding in momentum stocks risks a sharp correction in this factor," JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist in a note.

He also said the market is ignoring "substantial geopolitical and political risks." Meanwhile, he believes that inflation could surprise to the upside, which could keep the Fed's target rate higher for longer.

— Yun Li

Oracle shares surge after earnings

Oracle shares popped more than 12% in extended trading after fiscal fourth-quarter results topped analysts' earnings estimates. The firm's cloud services and license support segment, its largest business, saw a 12% increase in revenue. However, revenue came in a bit light of expectations.

— Yun Li