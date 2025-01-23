Stock futures inch lower, but major averages on track for second positive week in a row: Live updates

Stock futures edged lower in overnight trading Thursday after the S&P 500 hit a record closing high following President Donald Trump's call to lower interest rates and crude prices.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 35 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both inched down 0.1%. Earlier, the S&P 500 notched its first record close since Dec. 6.

Stocks got a boost Thursday after Trump said he would "demand that interest rates drop immediately" as he addressed world leaders in Davos, Switzerland. The president also said he would ask Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations to lower the price of oil.

"Trump's Davos speech contained some ostensibly positive lines (he called for OPEC to lower oil prices, demanded central banks lower interest rates, and reiterated prior pledges to slash taxes and regulation) but there was very little either incremental or within his control," Adam Crisafulli, founder of Vital Knowledge, said in a note.

Optimism toward Trump's pro-business policies pushed risk assets higher this week after his inauguration. Investors were also relieved that there have only been threats on the tariff front from Trump, instead of formal action during his first few days in the White House.

All three major averages are on track to post their second positive week. The Dow and the S&P 500 have gained 2.5% and 2%, respectively, this week, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up about 2.2%.

Investors are keeping an eye on the 10-year Treasury yield, which has been rising on the back of strong corporate earnings. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said Thursday that Trump's efforts to unleash capital in the private sector could stoke inflationary pressures and prompt the benchmark 10-year rate to retest the 5% level.

"The better growth we are seeing in Corporate America may be contributing to the ability of 10-year yields to find a bottom for now," Chris Hussey, a managing director at Goldman Sachs, said in a note to clients.

Crude oil on pace for largest weekly decline since November; gold heads for 4th straight weekly gain

Crude oil, be it West Texas Intermediate or the global benchmark Brent, is on course for its largest weekly decline since November.

March WTI contracts are off 4.2% week-to-date through Thursday, their first down week in five and the worst weekly loss since late November. March Brent futures are down 3.1% this week, also their first weekly decline in five weeks, and on pace for the largest weekly loss since Nov. 15.

February gold futures are ahead 0.6% this week, good enough for a fourth straight weekly advance for the first time since last August, if the gains hold through Friday.

Among agricultural commodities, March corn futures touched $4.945 a bushel on Thursday, the highest since October, 2023, and are already up 6.7% so far this month.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Here are the companies making headlines after the bell:

Boeing — The airplane maker saw shares dropping nearly 2% in after-hours trading after the company released preliminary fourth-quarter financial results.

Texas Instruments — The semiconductor stock slipped more than 2% in extended trading after the firm issued a disappointing earnings forecast for the current quarter.

CSX — The transportation giant saw shares falling 2% in after-hours trading after the company reported a revenue miss.

Twilio — Shares of the cloud communications software maker surged more than 11% in extended trading after the firm issued a rosy profit forecast for the next few years at a Thursday investor event.

