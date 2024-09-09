Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 posts first winning day in September: Live updates

Stock futures ticked higher Monday evening after the major averages rebounded from their worst week in 2024.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.09%, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.04%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures hovered near the flatline.

In extended trading, cloud platform company Oracle surged more than 8% after posting fiscal first-quarter results that topped expectations. Oracle also announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services to provide database services.

On Monday, the three major averages made a sharp comeback after posting their worst week this year as investors bought the dip. The S&P 500 popped 1.16% to snap a four-day run of losses and post its first winning day in September. The Nasdaq Composite also closed 1.16% higher, aided by a jump in Nvidia. The Dow climbed 484 points, or 1.2%.

These moves come as investors bet that a widely anticipated interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve's Sept. 17-18 meeting could help assuage concerns over a weakening economy. Indeed, August's payrolls, which came out last Friday, reflected growth of 142,000, below economists' expectations, and helped fuel a sell-off that day.

Traders have their eyes on two key economic reports that will likely be the next catalysts for stocks. The consumer price index report for August is due out Wednesday, followed by the producer price index on Thursday.

September is historically a weak month for equities. Investors remain cautious about seasonality's effect on stock performance as well as uncertainty around the approaching U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5.

"We concur with the view that the market is likely to remain choppy at least until the election," Bank of America equity and quantitative strategist Ohsung Kwon wrote Monday. "Macro data have been weakening, especially in manufacturing/goods, which represent 50% of earnings for the S&P 500."

Oracle stock rises after first quarter earnings beat

Shares of cloud applications and platform company Oracle added 9% after beating first-quarter estimates on the top and bottom line.

Oracle notched an adjusted $1.39 per share on $13.31 billion in revenue, while analysts surveyed by LSEG forecast $1.32 and $13.23 billion, respectively. The company also announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services.

— Brian Evans

Stock futures open higher

Stock futures opened higher on Monday after the S&P 500 notched its first winning session of the month after a rocky start to September.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.19%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.22%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked up 24 points, or 0.06%.

— Brian Evans