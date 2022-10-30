Stock Futures Are Little Changed With Dow on Track for Best Month Since 1976

Stock futures were flat on Sunday evening ahead of the final day of October, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average poised to clinch its best month in decades.

Dow futures ticked down 15 points, or less than 0.1%. Those for the S&P 500 was also marginally lower, while Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.1%.

The Dow is up 14.4% in October, which would be its best month since 1976. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are also up for the month, putting Wall Street on track to snap a two-month losing streak.

The gains have come despite a mixed third-quarter earnings season from major companies, which has shown slowing growth and a few major disappointments from large tech companies.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Earnings season continues this week, with Uber, Pfizer and Advanced Micro Devices among the biggest names to report.

Traders will be preparing for the latest Federal Reserve meeting, which begins Tuesday. The central bank is expected to hike rates by three quarters of a percentage again on Wednesday, but many on Wall Street are looking for a signal from the statement or chairman Jerome Powell's press conference that the Fed could pause its hikes in the near future.

"If J Powell gives the green light next week and doesn't deliver a Jackson Hole type performance, there is very little to stop this move from a technical standpoint. A body in motion stays in motion," Matt Fleury of Goldman Sachs wrote in a note on Saturday.

Stock futures open flat

Futures were little changed when trading began at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the Nasdaq 100 futures down just 0.1% and the S&P 500 and Dow futures closer to the flatline.

— Jesse Pound

Traders looking for sign of a slowdown from Fed

Wall Street will be watching the Federal Reserve statement closely this week for signs that the central bank will ease up on its rate hike pace.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders believe there is an 80% chance that the Fed hikes rates by three quarters of a point on Wednesday.

That would bring the central bank's target range to 3.75% to 4%.

Beyond that, however, the market looks more uncertain. There is just a 44% probability of another hike of that size in December.

— Jesse Pound

Dow poised for best month since 1976

The major averages rose last week despite a rocky batch of earnings. All three are poised to break a two-month losing streak, and the Dow is set for its best month in more than 40 years.

Here's where things stand:

The Dow:

Up 5.72% last week, its fourth-straight winning week

Up 14.40% for the month, its best month since January 1976, when it gained 14.41%

The S&P 500:

Up 3.95% last week, its second positive week in a raw

Up 8.8% for the month

The Nasdaq Composite:

Up 2.24% last week, its second positive week in a row

Up 4.98% for the month

— Jesse Pound, Christopher Hayes