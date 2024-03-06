Stock futures tick lower after major averages claw back some of this week's losses: Live updates

Stock futures inched down in overnight trading after the major averages posted their first winning session in three days.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 47 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures ticked lower by 0.1%, and Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.2%.

In extended trading, Victoria's Secret plunged 25% after posting mixed quarterly results{

Victoria's Secret sinks 25% following mixed earnings, weak guidance

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Shares of Victoria's Secret plummeted more than 25% after the intimate apparel maker reported mixed quarterly results and issued disappointing guidance.

The company posted earnings of $2.58 per share that topped the $2.47 expected by analysts polled by LSEG, but revenues came in at $2.08 billion and shy of the $2.09 billion anticipated.

For the full year, Victoria's Secret forecasted revenues to fall in the low single digits, versus an LSEG estimate of a 0.4% decline. The company also anticipates a bigger-than-expected decline in revenues for the first quarter.

Alongside its earnings report, the company authorized a $250 billion buyback plan.

— Samantha Subin

All major averages finished higher Wednesday following back-to-back losing sessions. The S&P 500 rose 0.51%, while the Nasdaq Composite added about 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained nearly 76 points, or 0.2%.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors finished higher, led to the upside by utilities. At one point, New York Community Bancorp tumbled more than 40% during Wednesday's session, but it finished with a 7.5% gain after announcing a $1 billion capital raise. Apple fell for a sixth consecutive day, bringing its weekly losses to nearly 6%.

Investors monitored the first of Fed Chair Powell's appearances on Capitol Hill this week for more insight on the path ahead for interest rate cuts.

During Wednesday's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, the central bank chair indicated that the policy rate is at its "peak for this tightening cycle," but reinforced that the Fed is not ready to begin reducing rates.

"The market digested the reality that Powell was on board with respect to cutting rates this year. The question now becomes when, how often and how many cuts," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments.

In addition to Powell's remarks before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, Wall Street is also on the lookout for the latest jobless claims data, and trade balance and consumer credit data for January. This comes ahead of February's closely watched jobs report slated for Friday morning.

Earnings from Broadcom, Costco Wholesale and Kroger are also on deck.

Victoria's Secret sinks 25% following mixed earnings, weak guidance

Shares of Victoria's Secret plummeted more than 25% after the intimate apparel maker reported mixed quarterly results and issued disappointing guidance.

The company posted earnings of $2.58 per share that topped the $2.47 expected by analysts polled by LSEG, but revenues came in at $2.08 billion and shy of the $2.09 billion anticipated.

For the full year, Victoria's Secret forecasted revenues to fall in the low single digits, versus an LSEG estimate of a 0.4% decline. The company also anticipates a bigger-than-expected decline in revenues for the first quarter.

Alongside its earnings report, the company authorized a $250 billion buyback plan.

— Samantha Subin

Stock futures open little changed

Stock futures opened little changed on Wednesday evening.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 were flat.

— Samantha Subin