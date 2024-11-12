Stock futures are little changed as investors look toward key inflation report: Live updates

U.S. stock futures traded near the flatline Tuesday night as Wall Street awaited the latest consumer price index data for insights on the pace of inflation.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped just 15 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also inched down around 0.1% each.

The major averages fell during Tuesday's main trading session as the market took a breather from its postelection rally. The 30-stock Dow fell around 382 points, or 0.9%. The S&P 500 declined 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched down 0.1%.

Part of the market decline Tuesday "is just a little bit of a profit-taking based on the strong gains — especially post election — and some of it may be just some positioning ahead of tomorrow's inflation report and Friday's retail sales report," said Tom Hainlin, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Investors will be looking toward October's CPI numbers, scheduled for release Wednesday morning, to see how much the costs of goods and services have risen. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting the CPI to increase 0.2% for the month, which would put the 12-month rate at 2.6%. The pace of price increases is also one of the key components to informing the Federal Reserve's decision to cut or maintain interest rates.

Other notable economic data releases later this week include the producer price index data and retail sales numbers, which will be announced on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

"This is a busy week with consumer prices, producer prices, and retail sales. All of which could signal that the economy remains strong," said Scott Helfstein, head of investment at Global X ETFs.

To be sure, he added, "Ironically, markets may be less sensitive to data this week after the election and the Fed cut last week."

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Spotify Technology – Shares of the music-streaming service jumped about 8%. Total monthly active users for the third quarter came in at 640 million, reflecting an 11% jump from a year earlier and beating FactSet consensus estimates of 639.0 million. Still, Spotify fell short of the Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines in the period.

Skyworks Solutions — The semiconductor company slipped nearly 2% after posting an earnings beat in the fiscal fourth quarter. Skyworks reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, while analysts polled by LSEG had forecast $1.52 per share. Revenues of $1.02 billion came in line with estimates. Meanwhile, the company's forward guidance for the first quarter came in lighter than expectations.

Cava — The fast-casual chain popped 14% after reporting a top- and bottom-line beat in the third quarter. Cava announced earnings of 15 cents per share on revenues of $244 million. Meanwhile, analysts had forecast earnings of 11 cents per share and $234 million in revenues, per LSEG.

— Hakyung Kim

— Hakyung Kim