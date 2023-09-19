Stock futures are little changed ahead of Fed rate decision: Live updates

Stock futures were calm on Tuesday evening as Wall Street geared up for the latest interest rate decision and economic update from the Federal Reserve.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up less than 0.1% each.

The muted moves come before the Federal Open Market Committee's policy decision, which is due out on Wednesday afternoon. The central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady, but investors will be paying close attention to the summary of economic projections and the press conference of Fed chair Jerome Powell for clues about what might happen in the months ahead.

"The number one thing we're watching for, and what investors are looking for, is where are longer term expectations: Where is that terminal rate," said Dylan Kremer, co-chief investment officer at wealth management firm Certuity.

"And ultimately we expect to downplay any inflationary items that have come out recently, such as the oil markets," he added.

Trading has been mostly quiet so far this week, seemingly on hold ahead of the Fed meeting. On Tuesday, the Dow shed just over 100 points, or 0.3%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.2% each.

Fed 'dot plot' could be key for traders on Wednesday

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates steady Wednesday, but the central bankers will give an update on their economic outlook with the summary of economic projections, which includes one key chart that traders will have an eye on.

The so-called "dot plot" that charts the projected move in the Fed funds rate and the press conference of Chair Powell will give investors a clue as to what happens in the November meeting and into 2024.

"I think that they will keep that bias towards higher rates in there and indicate that they are willing to raise the funds rate further if the data start to show that either inflation is not slowing as they expect it to, or if the labor market remains too tight," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services Group.

Read more about the meeting here.

— Jeff Cox, Jesse Pound

Earnings picture is supporting the stock market, Chris Hyzy says

Wednesday's policy decision from the Federal Reserve will be the first since July 26, which happened early in the second-quarter earnings season.

And while the S&P 500 is down about 2.7% since that day, the earnings picture has largely held up. And that could help explain why stocks are holding up even as interest rates have started to climb again.

"The market's resilient because of earnings. it pushes all of the other narrative and all of the other stories to the side for now," Chris Hyzy, CIO at Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, said Tuesday on "Closing Bell."

— Jesse Pound

Higher oil prices are near-term headache for central banks but don't threaten high inflation

"[G]iven that inflation remains above target, the recent rise in oil prices creates a near-term headache for central banks, which they may well convey by toeing a hawkish line," Simon MacAdam, senior global economist at Capital Economics wrote in a note to clients Tuesday entitled, "Higher oil prices not a game-changer for inflation."

London-based Capital Economics doesn't believe higher crude oil prices will pave the way for "a sustained rebound in inflation," or that central banks in developed economies will react by pushing up interest rates or even keep them higher for longer solely due to the energy markets.

"[W]e do not believe that the recent increase in oil prices will cause central banks in advanced economies to respond with interest rate hikes. For oil prices to have a bearing on the outlook for monetary policy, central banks would probably need to see prices rise higher and for a sustained period against a backdrop of resilient activity and rising inflation expectations," MacAdam said.

— Scott Schnipper

Stock futures open little changed

Futures were calm on Tuesday evening when trading reopened at 6 p.m. ET. Futures for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 all moved by less than 0.1%.

— Jesse Pound