Stocks Open Flat on Worries That the Fed Will Continue Aggressive Rate Hikes

Stock were flat Wednesday as investors worry that the Federal Reserve will hand out another large rate hike in September in a bid to tame high inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 33 points. The S&P 500 gained, up 0.05%. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.22%.

Stock futures dipped into negative territory after a Wall Street Journal article suggested that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's commitment to reduce inflation could mean that the central bank hikes rates by 0.75 percentage point in September, which would be the third consecutive increase of that size. Markets have been hoping that the Fed would start to hand out smaller increases starting in September, but are now pricing in an 86% chance of a 0.75 percentage point hike.

Stocks added to their three-week slide Tuesday. The Dow fell about 173 points, or 0.5%, and the S&P 500 slid 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.7% to notch its first seven-day losing streak since 2016.

The moves came amid a surge in bond yields that saw the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jump to its highest level since June. The rate on the 30-year Treasury closed at its highest level since 2014. Bond yields move inversely to prices. Rates dipped slightly Wednesday, with the 10-year trading at 3.321%. The 2-year and 30-year yields traded at 3.47% and 3.472%, respectively.

Investors are split on how to approach the market entering the first post-Labor Day week in September, a notoriously cruel month for stocks. All eyes are on the 3,900 level on the S&P 500. Some see the index falling to even lower lows, while others are optimistic about a year-end rally.

"With equities back to June lows and the rates path reset higher, more inflation easing along with decisive EU government intervention to tackle the energy crisis could prompt another bear squeeze," Emmanuel Cau of Barclays wrote in a Wednesday note. "Big picture, we think stocks remain in a tough spot given a poor growth-policy trade-off."

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will give its summary on current economic conditions, also known as the Beige Book. Elsewhere, Fed presidents Loretta Mester of Cleveland and Tom Barkin of Richmond, as well as Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard are scheduled to speak at various events.

Stocks open flat

All three major averages were flat at Wednesday's open after dipping in early market trading. The Dow Jones Industrial average slipped 26 points, while the S&P 500 was flat. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up slightly, 0.27%.

Investors continue to weigh the possibility that the Federal Reserve will hand out another 0.75 percentage point rate hike in September, which would be its third of that size in a row.

Goldman says its indicators 'suggest that we are not yet at the market trough'

Goldman Sachs (London) said Wednesday that reading the tea leaves from two in-house indicators suggests stocks "are not yet at the market trough."

Analysts led by Peter Oppenheimer, Goldman's chief global equity strategist and the head of macroeconomic research in Europe, cited Goldman's "Bull/Bear Market indicator" and its "Risk Appetite indicator," which attempt to capture fundamentals and sentiment, respectively.

The two indicators are key "when they are both close to extremes," especially at times when the market is at a crossroads, Goldman said.

Unfortunately, neither one is.

"Something has to give: either returns stay low and volatile for a long time or the market is likely to re-test its lows before a genuine trough is established," the Goldman analysts wrote.

A bounce is possible, but equities remain in tough spot, Barclays says

It's possible that investors could see equities rally in the near-term after a three-week slide, but more likely that they'll continue to struggle amid global uncertainty, Emmanuel Cau of Barclays wrote in a Wednesday note.

"With equities pretty much back to the June lows, the tactical risk-reward feels better: complacency is gone, positioning is cleaner, technicals look oversold and rates expectations look more realistic," he said, adding that evidence of slowing inflation, along with decisive EU government intervention to tackle the energy crisis, could lift sentiment.

"So another bounce is possible, but big picture, we think equities remain in a tough spot," he said.

Markets move to near-certainty for three-quarter point Fed rate hike this month

Markets appear to have settled on a third consecutive three--quarter point interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve later this month.

Fed fund futures swung sharply higher Wednesday morning, with traders now pricing in an 86% chance that the Federal Open Market Committee will approve a 0.75 percentage point rate increase when it meets Sept. 20-21, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tracker.

That's up from 73% the day before and 69% a week ago.

Stock market futures turned slightly negative amid the more aggressive trader sentiment.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell jolted investors in an Aug. 26 speech from the central bank's Jackson Hole, Wyo. retreat when he said he expects hikes to continue and for rates to remain at elevated levels until inflation comes down. The Fed is battling inflation running near its highest level in more than 40 years.

Powell will speak again Thursday in a question-and-answer session at the Cato Institute.

Pinterest shares rise after Wolfe upgrade

Pinterest shares rose more than 4% after Wolfe Research upgraded the social media company to outperform from peer perform.

"Our bullish view is centered on PINS's LT user growth and monetization potential under the new CEO. Despite uncertain macro, we see many positive catalysts over next 12-18 months," Wolfe wrote.

Mortgage demand continues to slide

Mortgage applications to purchase a home fell another 1% last week and are down 23% year over year as mortgage rates push toward 6% again, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The average interest rate for mortgages with conforming loan balances was 5.94% last week, up from 5.80% in the prior week, according to the MBA.

Applications to refinance a mortgage also fell 1% and are now down 83% year over year.

Newell Brands falls on guidance cuts

Shares of Newell Brands fell more than 4% in the premarket after the consumer goods company cut its third-quarter and full-year guidance.

The company expected third-quarter revenue to range between $2.21 billion and $2.32 billion after previously guiding for revenue of $2.39 billion to $2.5 billion. For the full year, Newell now sees earnings per share ranging from $1.56 to $1.70, down from a previous range of $1.79 to $1.86.

"Although we remain enthusiastic about the back-to-school season and continue to see solid growth in the Commercial business, we have experienced a significantly greater than expected pullback in retailer orders and continued inflationary pressures on the consumer," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement.

Bitcoin falls to lowest level since June

Bitcoin prices traded below $19,000 on Wednesday to reach their lowest levels since June as traders grapple with declines in the stock market and a strengthening dollar.

As of 5:51 a.m. ET, the digital currency traded at $18,800.60.

"The macro environment also continues to prove difficult with the dollar continuing to put in highs. This impacts all risk assets as we can see," Vijay Ayyar, vice president of corporate development and international at crypto exchange Luno, told CNBC.

Barkin says he has bias 'towards moving more quickly': FT

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in an interview with the Financial Times he has a bias toward "moving more quickly" rather than slowly.

"I have a bias in general towards moving more quickly, rather than more slowly, as long as you don't inadvertently break something along the way," he told the newspaper, adding policymakers are likely to continue hiking rates until they are "convinced" that inflation is under control.

"The destination is real rates in positive territory and my intent would be to maintain them there until such time as we really are convinced that we put inflation to bed," he said to the FT.

The probability of a 75-basis-point hike at September's FOMC meeting rose to 74.0% as of early Wednesday morning U.S. time, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The chance for a 50-basis-point hike now stands at 26%, FedWatch showed.

Newell Brands rises more than 3% after hours

The parent company of brands such as Yankee Candle and Rubbermaid saw its shares fall 3.8% in extended trading, after revising its third-quarter revenue guidance, forecasting less than what it had previously expected.

The company CEO said Newell has experienced "a significantly greater than expected pullback in retailer orders and continued inflationary pressures on the consumer."

Newell fell 2.5% in the previous session. The stock is down about 21% this year.

A year-end upside surprise is overdue, says Leuthold’s Paulsen

When stocks rallied off their summer lows, many investors were skeptical about how long it could really last. Traders can't rule out the possibility that the bounce was a temporary trap, but nevertheless, there's a lot to be encouraged by in the market, he said in a note late Tuesday.

"As quick and nasty as this latest S&P 500 plunge has been, its 'undertones' seem much healthier," he said. "Whereas stock losses in the first half destroyed the returns of the most aggressive investments, this downturn seems abnormally concentrated among large-company growth stocks, if not simply large-cap tech stocks."

"In our view, it is heartening to see small caps, cyclicals, high-beta, and low-quality perform so well in such a sharp market drop," he added. "Unlike the first half of 2022, the undertones of the market downswing suggest the possibility of a much more favorable outcome than many now fear."

Stock futures open little changed

U.S. equities futures opened little changed on Tuesday night after the major averages added to weeks of losses earlier in the session.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 21 points. S&P 500 futures fell slightly by 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.05%.

