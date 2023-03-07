Stock Futures Are Mixed Wednesday Morning Following a Selloff Fueled by Powell's Comments: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures were mixed on Wednesday's morning. The action comes after a selloff spurred by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments indicating interest rates may need to go higher for longer.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked higher by 25 points, or nearly 0.1%. S&P 500 futures rose marginally and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped by 0.04%.

In regular trading Tuesday, the Dow closed nearly 575 points lower and turned negative for 2023. The S&P 500 slid 1.53% to close below the key 4,000 threshold, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.25%. The sharp decline for stocks was accompanied by a spike in bond yields, with the rate on the 2-year Treasury surpassing 5% and touching the highest level since 2007.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The shakeup in markets came after Fed Chair Powell spoke before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. He cautioned lawmakers that the central bank's terminal rate will likely be higher than previously anticipated due to stubbornly high economic data in recent weeks.

"[Powell] is being very, very clear that if you look at what happened over the past year and a half, the call on inflation didn't pan out," Morgan Stanley's global chief economist Seth Carpenter said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

"I think now Powell is very much on board with the idea that he does not want to get caught flat-footed again, and so opening the door very wide for a 50 basis point hike was exactly what he did," Carpenter added.

On Wednesday, investors will be closely watching Powell speak before the House Financial Services Committee. Separately, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin will also be speaking on the labor market Wednesday morning. January's job openings and labor turnover data is due, as is the ADP jobs report for February.

There's still a path to a soft landing, Morgan Stanley's global chief economist says

There's still a path to a soft landing in spite of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments suggesting rates could go higher for longer, according to Morgan Stanley's global chief economist Seth Carpenter.

Of course, there will need to be a cooling in the labor market for the Fed to meet its own inflation projections, he said in a Tuesday appearance on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

Carpenter expects that nonfarm payrolls will need to ease below 100,000 per month to accomplish that goal. Investors are anticipating the February jobs report this week to see whether the economy is continuing to heat up, or if January's blockbuster report was an aberration.

"If we're staying at 500,000 nonfarm payrolls per month, that's clearly not doing it. We need to see it slow, get down to, say, below 100,000 per month," Carpenter said. "But if it stays positive, then I think that kind of trajectory, that's the path for a soft landing. We still think it's possible."

— Sarah Min

Gundlach says the Fed is ‘very likely’ to hike rates by half point this month

DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said it's "very likely" that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by half a percentage point at its next policy meeting.

"We've had a very large increase in short-term interest rates and a further inversion of the yield curve," Gundlach said Tuesday during a DoubleLine investor webcast. "We don't need the Fed. All we need is the 2-year Treasury."

The yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note jumped over 12 basis points to top 5% on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since 2007. The sharp move higher followed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who said interest rates are "likely to be higher" than previously anticipated.

The so-called bond king said the Fed funds rate has almost perfectly mirrored the 2-year Treasury yield over the years.

"It's now corroborating the idea that the Fed will probably take the Fed funds rate up to 5% at the upcoming meeting," Gundlach said.

— Yun Li

Small- and midcap stocks outperformed Tuesday's stock market slide

In investments, sometimes you have to be satisfied suffering less than the rest.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1.72% Tuesday, giving back all of the remaining rally it had scored in 2023 and the S&P 500 tumbled 1.53%, both in the wake of Fed chairman Powell telling Congress that benchmark interest rates may have to move higher than thought in order to successfully get control of inflation.

Using those declines as yardsticks, what parts of the stock market outperformed on a relative basis, holding up better than the largest stocks?

Well, the Nasdaq Composite, which after all contains more than 2,500 stocks, dropped a smaller 1.25% Tuesday. The S&P Midcap 400 Index fell 1.18% while the S&P Smallcap 600 Index lost just 1.0%. The Russell 2000, another barometer of smallcaps, declined 1.25%.

Helped by stronger airlines, the 20-stock Dow Transports gave up 1.25%. The NYSE Consumer Staples Index weakened by 0.99% and the NYSE Tech/Media/Telecom Index retreated 1.07%.

Bad, but not quite as bad.

— Scott Schnipper

Short-term Treasury yields pop, with rates exceeding 5%

Bond yields surged on Tuesday, and a range of short-term Treasurys saw their rates exceed 5%.

The rates on 3-month, 6-month, 1-year and 2-year Treasury notes leapt over 5% on Tuesday. At their highs, rates on the 3-month T-bill and 2-year Treasury surged to levels last seen in 2007, while the yield on the 1-year note touched its highest level since 2006.

Further, the spread in yields between the 2-year and 10-year Treasurys reached a fresh low of -105.3, the lowest level since 1981.

Speaking before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs earlier in the day, Federal Reserve Jerome Powell said that interest rates are "likely to be higher" than the central bank had anticipated. The comments raised fears that policymakers could boost interest rates by a half point at their next meeting later this month. Bond yields leapt, and stocks sold off on the news.

-Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla

U.S. stock futures open flat on Tuesday

U.S. stock futures were flat on Tuesday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked higher by 17 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.03% and 0.07%, respectively.

— Hakyung Kim