Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Await Key Inflation Report: Live Updates

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading as Wall Street braced for a key inflation report.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 7 points, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures inched slightly higher.

Another busy earnings day{

Twilio, Affirm among stocks moving after hours

These are some of the names making the biggest moves after the bell:

Twilio — Twilio shares shed nearly 14% after providing a lighter-than-expected forecast for the current quarter. The company posted a slight beat on revenue.

Rivian — The electric vehicle stock gained more than 5% in extended trading. Rivian reported a narrower-than-expected loss and revenue beat Wall Street's expectations. The company also reaffirmed its EV production target.

Affirm — Shares of the buy-now-pay-later company fell more than 9% despite better-than-expected revenue. Losses for the quarter tripled from last year, but were narrower than expected.

— Samantha Subin

Airbnb drops 11% on soft guidance

Airbnb shares lost 11% in extended trading after sharing soft guidance for the current quarter.

Despite the after-hours losses, Airbnb reported first-quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Looking ahead, the company warned of tough comparables in the second quarter. Last year, the company benefited during the period from pent-up demand for travel following an omicron surge.

For the current period, Airbnb said it expects a decline in bookings growth and average daily rates from a year ago.

— Samantha Subin, Ashley Capoot

Major averages finished Tuesday's regular session lower, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite falling 0.46% and 0.63%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.17%.

Wall Street monitored the latest updates on the U.S. debt ceiling as worries mount that failing to reach a resolution before the June 1 deadline could lead to default. President Joe Biden held a key meeting with congressional leaders after the bell Tuesday, but comments from leadership on both sides of the aisle suggested that little progress was made.

Investors are bracing for April's consumer price index due out Wednesday, an important inflation gauge that should offer greater insight into whether the Federal Reserve's rate hikes are working to ease sticky prices. Analysts polled by Dow Jones are calling for a 0.4% month-over-month increase in inflation and 5% rise from a year ago.

"I think what it's going to tell us is that the path towards normalization is not linear," said EP Wealth Advisors' Adam Phillips of Wednesday's data release.

Despite visible progress in the inflation fight from multidecade highs, he expects little change in the figure.

"It won't change our thinking for the Fed," Phillips said. "The market could respond since they respond to anything that's inflation-related these days, but when you get down to it, I don't think it's necessarily going to change the Fed's calculus either."

Earnings season continues Wednesday with results from Disney, Roblox and Robinhood.

McConnell joins Democrats to rule out a U.S. debt default after White House meeting

President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders, as well as Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, all pledged that the United States will not default on its debt after a high stakes meeting at the White House.

"I made clear during the meeting that default is not an option," Biden said at a hastily called press conference.

"The United States has never defaulted on its debt and it never will," said McConnell, who attended the meeting with GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Calif., Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both of New York.

Schumer said that McCarthy was the only attendee at the meeting who would not rule out a debt default. "We explicitly asked speaker McCarthy would he take default off the table. He refused," Schumer said.

For his part, McCarthy told reporters he did not see "any new movement" in negotiating positions. "Everybody in this meeting reiterated the positions they were at," he said.

Despite making little progress, the leaders will reconvene on Friday. In the interim, Biden said, their aides will meet every day.

— Christina Wikie

Stock futures open lower

Stock futures opened lower in overnight trading Tuesday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 12 points, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures inched slightly lower.

— Samantha Subin