Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Stock Futures Are Muted After Sell-Off Induced by Hot Inflation Data

By Maggie Fitzgerald, CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. stock futures were little changed in early morning trading on Thursday following a tech-driven sell-off on Wall Street.

Dow futures rose just 4 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both hovered in mildly positive territory.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Disney shares fell more than 4% in after-hours trading after the media giant missed on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Disney+ subscribers also came in short of estimates.

The major averages dipped on Wednesday after a hot inflation report pushed up bond yields. The rise in yields especially pressured growth pockets of the market.

Money Report

Environment 36 mins ago

COP26 Summit Nears Conclusion After Surprise U.S.-China Pledge to Tackle Climate Change

Business 40 mins ago

Governments and Big Oil Were First. The Next Wave of Climate Lawsuits Will Target Banks and Boards

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 240 points, dragged down by roughly 3% losses in Salesforce and Nike. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite was the relative underperformer, dipping 1.7% as Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet all closed lower.

The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 dropped 1.6% on Wednesday.

Here are the favorite inflation trades of big investors like David Einhorn and Paul Tudor Jones

Wharton’s Siegel expects the Fed will soon get ‘serious’ on inflation and that’s bad for stocks

JPMorgan says supply chain pressures are easing, time to buy S&P 500 and these stocks

Persistent inflation data was released on Wednesday. The consumer price index, which is a basket of products ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents, rose 6.2% in October from a year ago, hitting its highest level in three decades. On a monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.9% against the 0.6% estimate. 

"Inflation remains stubbornly high, to the surprise of many that expected prices to come back to earth sooner," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial. "The truth is you can't shut down a $20 trillion economy and not feel some bumps as it restarts, but we are hopeful the supply chain issues will resolve over the coming quarters and inflation should calm down as well."

Following the CPI data, traders moved up their expectations for when the first Fed rate hike would occur. The Fed funds futures market now sees greater odds of the central bank's first full rate hike coming in July 2022.

Investors also took refuge in inflation hedges on Wednesday, like gold and bitcoin.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsfinanceInvestment strategyAmazon.com Inc.Apple Inc.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us