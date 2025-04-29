Money Report

Starbucks earnings miss, but coffee chain says it's seeing ‘momentum' with turnaround

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

A pedestrian holds a Starbucks cup in Sacramento, California, on April 28, 2025.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Starbucks missed earnings estimates for its fiscal second quarter.
  • Same-store sales fell for the fifth straight quarter.
  • Still, CEO Brian Niccol said the coffee chain is seeing "momentum" in its turnaround.

Starbucks on Tuesday reported weaker-than-expected earnings and another quarter of same-store sales declines, but the coffee giant said its turnaround strategy is showing early signs of success.

"Our financial results don't yet reflect our progress, but we have real momentum with our 'Back to Starbucks' plan," CEO Brian Niccol said in a video posted on the company's website. "We're testing and learning at speed and we're seeing changes in our coffeehouses."

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

  • Earnings per share: 41 cents adjusted vs. 49 cents expected
  • Revenue: $8.8 billion, it was not immediately clear how it compared to the $8.82 billion expected

Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents per share.

Net sales rose 2% to $8.8 billion.

Starbucks' same-store sales fell for its fifth straight quarter. The company's sales have slumped as consumers in the U.S. and China, its two largest markets, seek cheaper coffee options.

Under Niccol, who took the reins in September, the company has been trying to turn around its U.S. business by getting "back to Starbucks" and returning its focus to coffee and the customer experience. In October, the company suspended its forecast for fiscal 2025 as it unveiled the early stages of its turnaround strategy.

The company's global same-store sales fell 1% in its second quarter, fueled by a 2% decline in transactions. In Starbucks' home market, the traffic decline was even steeper.

U.S. locations saw transactions fall 4%, dragging its same-store sales down by 2%.China's same-store sales were flat for the quarter, as lower average ticket offset transaction growth.

