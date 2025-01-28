Starbucks earnings top estimates, but same-store sales decline for fourth straight quarter

Starbucks topped Wall Street's estimates for its quarterly earnings and revenue, but the company's same-store sales slid for the fourth consecutive quarter.

The coffee giant said its same-store sales fell 4%, fueled by a 6% decline in visits to its stores.

CEO Brian Niccol is trying to turn around the business with his "back to Starbucks" strategy.

Starbucks on Tuesday reported that its same-store sales slid for the fourth consecutive quarter, but the company's quarterly earnings and revenue beat Wall Street's expectations.

The coffee giant kicked off a turnaround plan last quarter in the hopes of reviving its U.S. business, which has slumped over the past year.

"While we have room for improvement, we're making progress as planned, and have confidence we're on the right track," CEO Brian Niccol said in a video released on the company's website Tuesday afternoon.

He added that the company has seen a "positive response" to the early steps it has taken. Those tweaks have included removing extra charges for nondairy milk options, focused its marketing on its coffee and beginning a menu overhaul.

Shares of the company rose 3% in extended trading.

Here is what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share : 69 cents vs. 67 cents expected

: 69 cents vs. 67 cents expected Revenue: $9.4 billion vs. $9.31 billion expected

Starbucks reported fiscal first-quarter net income attributable to the company of $780.8 million, or 69 cents per share, down from $1.02 billion, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales of $9.4 billion were unchanged from a year earlier.

Starbucks' same-store sales fell 4%, fueled by a 6% decline in traffic to its stores. Wall Street was expecting a steeper drop of 5.5%, according to StreetAccount estimates. Both its U.S. and international locations outperformed expectations.

U.S. same-store sales slid 4% as traffic to its cafes fell 8%. Under Niccol, who took the reins in September, the company has been trying to turn around its U.S. business by getting "back to Starbucks" and returning its focus to coffee and the customer experience.

Outside of its home market, same-store sales also declined 4%.

Starbucks' same-store sales in China, its second-largest market, fell 6%, fueled by a 4% decline in average ticket. The coffee giant has been leaning into discounts in China to compete with rivals that have much lower prices, such as Luckin Coffee.

In October, the company suspended its forecast for fiscal 2025, citing the turnaround efforts. Starbucks is also planning fewer new locations and renovations in fiscal 2025 to free up capital to fuel its comeback.

Niccol also has plans for Starbucks' corporate workforce. He has been reorganizing the company's structure, including splitting the role of North American president into two jobs. Earlier on Tuesday, the company announced it has hired two alumni from Taco Bell, Niccol's employer prior to Chipotle.

In early March, the company is planning to lay off workers, although Starbucks has not yet shared how many jobs will be affected.