Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Spirit Airlines Stabilizes After More Than a Week of Travel Chaos

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Paul Hennessy | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images
  • Spirit had canceled just 16 flights on Tuesday, down from hundreds last week.
  • Storms, staffing shortages and technology problems contributed to more than 2,000 cancellations since the end of last month.

Spirit Airlines canceled just 16 flights on Tuesday, down from hundreds a day last week as the low-cost carrier struggled with storms, staffing shortages and other issues that stranded tens and thousands of customers.

The Miramar, Florida-based carrier canceled more than 2,000 flights since July 31, causing chaos at several airports and infuriating customers.

CEO Ted Christie last week apologized for the disruptions and said management should have canceled more flights earlier to stop the issues from dragging out.

Spirit's Tuesday cancellations were just 2% of the day's schedule. On several days last week it canceled more than half of its flights.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessUS: NewsBusiness NewstransportationLIFE
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us