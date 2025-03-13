S&P 500 futures tick higher after benchmark closes in correction territory: Live updates

S&P 500 futures rose Thursday night following a losing session that dragged the benchmark into correction territory.

Futures tied to the broad index added 0.4%, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.5%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 123 points, or 0.3%.

A 1.4% drop on Thursday dragged the S&P 500 down 10.1% from its record close notched last month, bringing it officially into a correction. This is defined as a decline of at least 10% from a recent high. The 30-stock Dow and Nasdaq Composite slid 1.3% and about 2%, respectively, in the session.

With Thursday's decline, the Nasdaq fell further into correction territory and is now down more than 10% this year. Meanwhile, the small cap-focused Russell 2000 has dropped around 19% from its recent high, meaning it's closing in on a bear market, or a drawdown of 20%.

That marks another milestone in the pullback that has gripped investors over the past three weeks as President Donald Trump's on-again-off-again tariff policy drove up uncertainty and market volatility. All three major indexes have dropped more than 4% this week.

The Dow is on track for its second straight losing week and worst weekly decline since June 2022. This would be the fourth negative week in a row for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

"In only a few weeks, the broader market has gone from record highs to correction territory," said Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist for LPL Financial. "Tariff uncertainty has captured most of the blame for the selling pressure and is exacerbating economic growth concerns."

Consumer sentiment stats due Friday morning round out a busy week of economic data that included key inflation reports. Investors are also gearing up for the Federal Reserve policy meeting scheduled for next week, where fed funds futures are pricing in a 98% likelihood of interest rates holding steady, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Utilities emerge as the only winning sector in a grim week for the market

The S&P 500's utilities sector is on pace for the slimmest of gains this week – up just 0.02% through Thursday's close.

This corner of the market, known for its dividend payments, is a rare bright spot for stocks, which have been whiplashed amid President Donald Trump's tariff plans. The utilities managed to emerge from Thursday's tumble – in which the S&P 500 closed in correction territory – with a roughly 0.3% gain.

Big winners this year in utilities include Consolidated Edison, up 17%; Exelon, up 15.5%; and American Water Works, up 14.5%. ConEd has a dividend yield of 3.3%, while Exelon pays a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Water Works' dividend yield is 2.1%.

–Jason Gewirtz, Darla Mercado

Five of the Mag 7 stocks are already in a bear market, and the other two are thisclose

Five of the Magnificent 7 stocks that led the market higher in the bull market of 2023 and 2024 are now down 20% or more from their recent highs — regarded on Wall Street as signaling a bear market in a given asset — as of Thursday's close. The other two are less than one percentage point away.

Here's all the members:

Tesla -50.7% (12/18 high)

Nvidia -24.5% (1/7)

Alphabet -21.4% (2/4)

Meta Platforms -20.3% (2/14)

Amazon -20.1% (2/4)

Apple -19.4% (12/26)

Microsoft -19.1% (7/5)

— Scott Schnipper

See the stocks moving after hours

These are the stocks moving in extended trading:

Ulta Beauty — Shares of the beauty retailer popped 7% after the company surpassed expectations for the fourth quarter.

PagerDuty — The data stock surged 9% following strong earnings and the announcement of a share repurchase program.

See the full list here.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures rise

Stock futures ticked higher shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

S&P 500 and Dow futures each added 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.3%.

— Alex Harring