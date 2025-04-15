S&P 500 futures slide Tuesday as Nvidia shares tumble, traders await retail sales data: Live updates

U.S. stock futures slipped on Tuesday night as investors looked ahead to the release of a key retail sales report and more earnings from the first-quarter season.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 139 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.7% and 1.1%, respectively.

In extended trading, shares of Nvidia dropped more than 6% after the chip giant said it will post a $5.5 billion quarterly charge related to exporting its H20 graphics processing units to China and other nations.

These moves followed a relatively muted session during Tuesday's regular session that ultimately saw the three major averages close in the red following back-to-back winning sessions. The Dow shed nearly 156 points, or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite closed marginally lower.

The session brought some respite from the market's roller coaster ride since the Trump administration announced its "reciprocal" tariffs on April 2. The Dow and the Nasdaq have fallen about 4.4% each since then, while the S&P 500 has dropped 4.8%

Allianz's chief economic advisor Mohamed El-Erian said that investors shouldn't get used to this market tranquility.

"Fundamentally, things have not been resolved. Fundamentally, the game of chicken between China and the U.S. continues, and other countries are trying to figure out how to navigate this. And fundamentally, the game of chicken between the administration and the Federal Reserve continues," he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "So welcome the calmness, but let's not get used to it, because I suspect there's volatility ahead."

Another potential market catalyst awaits Wednesday morning: March's retail sales report. Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate a 1.2% increase on the month, up from a 0.2% climb in February. The data arrives at a time when consumers are feeling concerned about inflation and the economy. Investors will also watch out for industrial and manufacturing production data.

Wednesday is another big day for the latest earnings season, with companies such as Travelers, U.S. Bancorp, Abbott Labs, ASML and Citizens Financial set to report results.

United Airlines — The airline popped nearly 7% after posting first-quarter adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share, while analysts polled by LSEG had expected 76 cents per share.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services — The transportation giant fell 6% despite posting a first-quarter beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Interactive Brokers — Shares slipped 8% after the electronic trading platform reported first-quarter earnings of $1.88 per share, ex-items, while analysts had expected earnings of $1.92 per share, per LSEG.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Nvidia stock slides 6% after company says it will record $5.5 billion charge

Shares of Nvidia shed 6% Tuesday afternoon after the company said it will record a $5.5 billion charge tied to exporting H20 graphics processing units to China, among other destinations.

The company said in a filing that the U.S. government told Nvidia it would require a license to export the chips to several countries, including China. The filing is the strongest indication thus far that Nvidia's overall growth could be squeezed by increasing export restrictions on its chips.

The H20 chip was specially designed by Nvidia to sell to China in compliance with U.S. export restrictions, and generated the company between an estimated $12 billion and $15 billion last year.

— Lisa Kailai Han, Kif Leswing, Jordan Novet

