Sony shares rise over 2% in volatile trading following share buyback announcement

Operating income for the last three months of the financial year came in at 203.6 billion yen, beating mean analyst estimates of 192.2 billion yen, though it was down 11% from the same period last year.

Sony announced a stock buyback of shares worth 250 billion yen and provided details on a partial spinoff of its financial unit.

Sony Group shares rose over 2% on Wednesday in volatile trading after the Japanese conglomerate announced a 250 billion yen ($1.7 billion) share buyback and operating income beat estimates.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Operating income for the last three months of the financial year came in at 203.6 billion yen, beating mean analyst estimates from LSEG of 192.2 billion yen, though it was down 11% from the same period last year.

In the earnings report, the Japanese-based electronics, entertainment and finance company announced a stock buyback of shares worth 250 billion yen.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Sony also provided details on a partial spinoff of its financial unit. The company plans to distribute slightly more than 80% of the shares of common stock of the spinoff to shareholders of Sony Group through dividends.

The financial unit will list its financial operation this year and will be classified as a discontinued operation in Sony's accounting from the current quarter, Sony added.

However, Sony's outlook for the current financial year ending in March 2026 was lackluster.

The company forecasted its operating profit to rise 0.3% to 1.28 trillion yen, after flagging a 100 billion yen hit from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war. This was below the mean analyst estimate of 1.5 trillion yen.

However, Sony clarified that the estimated tariff impact did not reflect the trade deal made between the U.S. and China on May 12 and that the actual impact could vary significantly.

Sony — which grew to prominence in the 1980s for its consumer electronics products like the Walkman — has expanded its offerings to include movies, music and gaming consoles like the popular PlayStation.