Social Security retirement trust fund may be depleted in less than a decade, new trustees' report finds

By Lorie Konish, CNBC

A Social Security Administration office in Washington, D.C., March 26, 2025.
Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images
  • The trust fund Social Security relies on to help pay retirement benefits may be depleted in 2033, at which point 77% of those benefits would be payable.
  • The program's combined trust funds, which also includes disability insurance, may run out in 2034, one year sooner than projected last year.
  • Advocates for Social Security's beneficiaries said Congress should act as soon as possible to avoid a benefit shortfall.

The trust fund Social Security relies on to pay retirement benefits may be depleted in 2033, according to an annual report released by the Social Security Board of Trustees on Wednesday. That is unchanged from last year's projections.

At that time, 77% of those benefits will be payable, according to the report.

Social Security's combined trust funds — the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and Disability Insurance trust funds — will have enough revenue to pay scheduled benefits and administrative costs until 2034, according to the report. That is one year earlier than projected last year.

At that time, 81% of the combined benefits will be payable, according to the new projection.

"Congress must act to protect and strengthen the Social Security that Americans have earned and paid into throughout their working lives," AARP CEO Myechia Minter-Jordan said in a statement following the release of the report.

Minter-Jordan said that "as America's population ages, the stability of this vital program only becomes more important."

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

