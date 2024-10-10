Social Security Administration announces 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment for 2025

More than 72.5 million beneficiaries will see a 2.5% increase to their Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits in 2025, the Social Security Administration announced on Thursday.

Social Security retirement benefits will increase about $50 per month on average starting in January.

The adjustment is the lowest since 2021 as the pace of inflation has subsided.

The Social Security Administration first announced the change on Thursday morning via its press office feed on X and confirmed the news to CNBC by phone.

The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2025 is the lowest annual increase since 2021, when beneficiaries saw a 1.3% increase to benefits. In recent years, COLAs have been larger in response to record high inflation.

While the cost-of-living adjustment for 2024 was 3.2%, beneficiaries saw the highest increases in four decades in 2023, with an 8.7% increase, and in 2022, with a 5.9% boost to benefits.

Now that the pace of inflation has come down, the cost-of-living adjustments are more average. Social Security's annual benefit increases have averaged about 2.6% over the past 20 years, according to the Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan senior group.

