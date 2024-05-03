Skittles is giving away a 1-year stay in an NYC micro-apartment that usually rents for $3,500/month: Take a look inside

There's at least one apartment in New York City that won't break your budget.

Skittles has launched a contest with the grand prize of a rent-free yearlong stay in a Manhattan micro-apartment.

The 353-square-foot apartment has been given a candy-coated facelift by Dani Klaric, an interior designer with more than 2 million followers on TikTok and nearly 850,000 on Instagram. It features bright, colorful furniture, rainbow-colored cabinets and wall art made using real Skittles lentils.

The unit is located at 335 East 27th Street in Manhattan's Kips Bay neighborhood. Rental units in the building typically go for more than $3,000 per month. In fact, an identical apartment directly below the colorful space rented for just over $3,500 in January 2024 according to StreetEasy data.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The marketing stunt is a promotion for Skittles Littles, a new, smaller form factor for the candy similar to that of M&M's Minis. Like the Littles, most everything about the micro-apartment is small. The stove has just two burners, the fridge is the size of a hotel's mini fridge, and the full-size bed flips up into the wall when not in use.

The prize-winning tenant will have access to all of the building's amenities, including the fitness center, roof deck, laundry room and bicycle storage. They will also have the option to pay additional fees for housekeeping and to have their bathroom stocked with products from Malin+Goetz.

Skittles lists the approximate retail value of the prize at $85,000, with the winner also receiving a $20,000 check to offset their tax liability.

Though the apartment is free, the tenant will still be responsible for paying for utilities, obligatory renter's insurance as well as any repairs resulting from damage they may cause to the apartment.

The sweepstakes is open to contestants ages 18 or older. To enter the sweepstakes, participants must give their full name, date of birth, email and phone number. The winner will be selected via random drawing on May 22. You can enter the contest here.

Courtesy of Skittles

To officially receive the prize, the winner will need to pass a background screening that includes a credit history report, review of bank statements and employer pay stubs.

The winning applicant must be able to move in on June 15, the first day of the occupancy agreement. A winner who is unable to take possession of the apartment on the first day will forfeit the prize, according to the contest's terms.

Once the lease is up, the tenant will have the option to stay in the apartment. In order to renew, they'll need to pay the security deposit as well as any additional lease fees.

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's new online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.