Singapore's 15 Fastest-Growing Jobs for 2023, According to LinkedIn

Jobs that help companies digitize and grow amid economic volatility are on the rise in Singapore, according to LinkedIn.

Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical jobs and health-care professionals in Asia — among other jobs expected to expand hiring well into 2023.

Researchers from LinkedIn examined jobs from January 2018 to July 2022 to calculate the growth rate for each job title in a specific country.

LinkedIn added that for a job to be ranked, a job title needs to see consistent growth on the platform over the last five years, as well as have "grown to a meaningful size" by 2022.

Workers can use this list to define their next move in their careers and "prepare for the future world of work," it added.

Job trends in Singapore

LinkedIn's report found that the proportion of paid job postings that offer a remote-work option has dropped from 7.8% in December 2021 to 4.1% in the same period last year.

Guy Berger, its principal economist said in another report last year that the economic climate is causing some companies to "pull back on the flexibility" introduced during the pandemic.

What's on the climb, however, are technical or engineering roles — such as cloud engineer, cybersecurity engineer, back-end developer and artificial intelligence engineer.

Such jobs make up almost half of LinkedIn's list in Singapore.

"The growth of AI, increased focus on cybersecurity and continued shift towards digital is leading to growth in technical jobs," said Pooja Chhabria, career expert and head of editorial for Asia-Pacific at LinkedIn.

It is also "not unexpected" for tech jobs to dominate Singapore's list, she added, given that the country has built a strong presence as a startup destination.

"From a geographical perspective, Singapore is a good base for tech companies who are looking to enter South-East Asia and other APAC markets."

Demand for tech workers remains strong

However, waves of tech layoffs were reported in Southeast Asia last year amid challenging macroeconomic conditions, including Indonesia's GoTo Group, Singapore's Sea Group and Carousell.

Chhabria remains optimistic, saying that this will be a transition year for the tech industry and may "return to more normal hiring levels."

"Overall demand for workers remains strong with workers transitioning to other jobs within and across the industry," she added.

"Tech jobs don't just serve the tech sector but are also in demand in other sectors as they continue to invest in digital transformation."

Much like India, jobs that focus on business growth and acquisition of new customers are also growing, said LinkedIn.

Such jobs — which Chhabria said help "companies do more with less" in times of economic uncertainty — include sales development, business development and demand generation.

Here's the full list of Singapore's jobs on the rise in 2023, according to LinkedIn:

1. Sales development representative

Related job titles: Business development representative

Most common skills: Lead generation, sales prospecting, business development

Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services

Median years of prior experience: 2.8

Remote job availability: 19.4%

2. Cloud engineer

Related job titles: Cloud developer

Most common skills: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Terraform

Most common industries: Professional services, manufacturing, financial services

Median years of prior experience: 3.7

Remote job availability: 5.6%

3. Enterprise account executive

Related job titles: Account director, account executive or account manager

Most common skills: Enterprise technology sales, solution selling, consultative selling

Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, education

Median years of prior experience: 5.3

Remote job availability: 17.7%

4. Health-care assistant

Most common skills: Health care, nursing, communication

Most common industries: Hospitals and health care, consumer services, entertainment providers

Median years of prior experience: 1.8

Remote job availability: N/A

5. Cybersecurity engineer

Related job titles: Cybersecurity specialist

Most common skills: Cybersecurity, information security, network security

Most common industries: Professional services, manufacturing, technology and media

Median years of prior experience: 2.9

Remote job availability: 4%

6. Site reliability engineer

Most common skills: Site reliability engineering, KubernetesGo (programming language)

Most common industries: Financial services, technology and media, professional services

Median years of prior experience: 5

Remote job availability: 12.6%

7. Back-end developer

Related job titles: Back-end engineer

Most common skills: Go (programming language), Redis, Python (programming language)

Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services

Median years of prior experience: 2.8

Remote job availability: 14.4%

8. Cybersecurity consultant

Most common skills: Information security, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing

Most common industries: Professional services, technology and media, administrative and support services

Median years of prior experience: 3.4

Remote job availability: 4.9%

9. Technical account manager

Related job titles: Technical support specialist

Most common skills: Account management, cloud computing, solution architecture

Most common industries: Professional services, technology and media, financial services

Median years of prior experience: 4.9

Remote job availability: 20.6%

10. Customer success specialist

Related job titles: Customer success manager

Most common skills: Customer relationship management, account management, customer retention

Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services

Median years of prior experience: 4.2

Remote job availability: 5.6%

11. Machine learning engineer

Most common skills: TensorFlow, Deep Learning, PyTorch

Most common industries: Technology and media, manufacturing, financial services

Median years of prior experience: 2.6

Remote job availability: 4.5%

12. Artificial intelligence engineer

Most common skills: Computer Vision, PyTorch, Deep Learning

Most common industries: Professional services, technology and media, manufacturing

Median years of prior experience: 2.4

Remote job availability: 3.7%

13. DevOps engineer

Related job titles: DevOps developer

Most common skills: DevOps, Kubernetes Ansible

Most common industries: Professional services, technology and media, financial services

Median years of prior experience: 4.3

Remote job availability: 7.4%

14. Investment associate

Related job titles: Investment banking associate

Most common skills: Investments, private equity, financial modeling

Most common industries: Financial services, professional services, real estate and equipment rental services

Median years of prior experience: 2.5

Remote job availability: 1.9%

15. Product owner

Related job titles: Product manager, product officer

Most common skills: Product management, Agile Methodologies, Scrum

Most common industries: Financial services, professional services, manufacturing

Median years of prior experience: 4.3

Remote job availability: 4.5%

