Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Singapore dissolves parliament ahead of general election

By , CNBC

Tourists near Singapore’s Merlion statue on August 14, 2024.
Suhaimi Abdullah | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • A release by the prime minister's office stated that Nomination Day will be on April 23.
  • A polling date will be announced by the returning officer later.
  • This will be Singapore's 14th general election since independence, and will be Wong's first as prime minister.

Singapore President Tharman Shamugaratnam on Tuesday dissolved the city-state's parliament, paving the way for a general election.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

This was done on the advice on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. A release by the prime minister's office stated that Nomination Day will be on April 23.

A polling date will be announced by the returning officer later.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

This will be Singapore's 14th general election since independence, and will be Wong's first as prime minister.

According to local media outlet CNA, the ruling People's Action Party is expected to be challenged for all 97 parliamentary seats. Voter concerns heading into this election include the cost of living, jobs as well as unemployment, CNA reported, citing a January survey.

The election comes at a time of heightened global turmoil, as U.S. president Donald Trump charges ahead with hefty tariffs on friends and foes alike.

Wong said in a ministerial statement on April 8, "We are very disappointed by the U.S. move, especially considering the deep and longstanding friendship between our two countries."

Money Report

news 23 mins ago

Luxury bellwether LVMH drops 8% on sales miss, dragging peers down

news 49 mins ago

Trump tariffs drove a Treasury sell-off — who sold the safe-haven asset?

Singapore on Monday eased its monetary policy for the second straight time, as the city-state sees zero growth this year as a possibility after posting a lower-than-expected GDP expansion of 3.8% for the first quarter.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us